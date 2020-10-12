Waymo launches self-driving taxis for the general public in Phoenix

Through a press release released October 8, 2020, Waymo announced that its fleet of autonomous taxis would be available to the public in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer Waymo One passengers our driverless service. Members of the service can now take friends and family with them on their travels and share their experiences with the world. We will start with those who are already part of Waymo One and over the next few weeks we will be adding more people directly to the service through our app, ”said John Krafcik, Head of Waymo, in the statement.

Phoenix has been the playground for Waymo, an Alphabet subsidiary, since 2017. Autonomous vehicles are being tested there, which were previously reserved for a limited number of customers and are also subject to a confidentiality clause (NDA). However, autonomous races only made up 5% to 10% of the volume of racing conducted, with an engineer behind the wheel most of the time. That number is likely to reach a large majority in the coming weeks with the opening of the driverless taxi service to the general public.

The race scope of the autonomous Waymo fleet will initially be limited to 12 hectares. A pilot phase before an off-road use. “We expect this service to be very popular and we thank our users for their patience as we increase the availability of our vehicles,” said John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo.

The Alphabet subsidiary claimed to have been on 1,000 to 2,000 weekly trips prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing Waymo to cease operations. “We hope to meet and exceed this volume when our trips resume,” said company spokeswoman Katherine Barna.

In the past, Waymo was ahead of its competitors and was the first company to receive the driverless car test license in 2018. Even if other competitors have entered the market, Google’s Protector has been able to maintain its lead in terms of both technology and market approvals. A year ago, in September 2019, Waymo’s fleet of autonomous taxis carried 6,299 employees during the month. A pilot phase with our own employees was confirmed as a real success. The vehicles offer 156 journeys per day. The company has gained such prominence in a sector that is far from mature that it did the feat last March of closing a whopping $ 2.25 billion financing round.

The month of March 2020 also enabled Waymo to introduce the fifth generation of its autonomous system, whose ability to recognize objects and people is unrivaled. For example, the system can look into blind spots, detect a pedestrian more than 500 meters away, or even detect a car door that opens a block away. These advanced detection capabilities are right at the center of the attention of observers and the public as they question the dangers of these autonomous vehicles in an accident. This was particularly the case at Uber in March 2018 when one of its driverless vehicles was involved in a fatal accident. An incident that stalled Uber and forced the industry to review their security systems.

It appears that in two years, Waymo has mostly shown white paws. Cross-functional projects and partnerships continue to multiply. An autonomous shuttle for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris? This is what has been rumored for a year between Waymo and Renault, who signed an exclusive partnership in June 2019. This shuttle system is also used for the transport of goods. Waymo has partnered with American courier giant UPS to deliver its autonomous vehicles so they can make journeys between the processing center and UPS branches.

Autonomous taxis, a futuristic form of transport in which Volvo has also invested. The Swedish automaker has partnered with Alphabet’s subsidiary to integrate Waymo’s own lidar technology into its electric vehicles.

The impact and formalization of the partnership should continue to germinate, especially in times of pandemic when there is no driver present, to mitigate health risks. Waymo will continue to peek in the rearview mirror to monitor competitors who are also ready to shift up a gear.

Amazon wants to make its hole through the startup Zoox, which it bought for $ 1 billion in May 2020. Zoox received the license to test its autonomous vehicles in California a few weeks ago. After Waymo, Nuro (founded by two former Google engineers) and the Chinese startup AutoX, Amazon was the fourth player to launch its autonomous fleet on California’s roads.