Contribution to auction theory and auction formats: American economists Milgrom and Wilson – economics receive Nobel Prize in economics

This year’s Nobel Prize in Economics belongs to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson. Both US economists will be honored for improving the theory of auctions and the invention of new auction formats, as announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday.

The prize is endowed with ten million Swedish crowns (950,000 euros), which is one million crowns more than last year. At the time, Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer received it for poverty reduction research.

Unlike awards in other disciplines, the Nobel Prize in Economics is not based on the will of the inventor of dynamite, Alfred Nobel. It was not added until later, when the Swedish Reichsbank donated the prize in 1968 on the occasion of its 300th anniversary. Generally speaking, this award is also referred to as the Nobel Prize – but the correct name is: Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize for Economics.

The Economics Award is the final award given by the Swedish Academy of Sciences this year. Last week, the Nobel Prizes in Literature, Medicine, Physics and Chemistry and the Nobel Peace Prize were awarded. (with DPA)