According to decisions of the Federal Constitutional Court: Medical law must allow assisted suicide – political

The author is an internist, rescue doctor and certified biologist. He is co-founder of the Vivantes Hospice in Berlin and published the book “Farewell to Life – From Living Wills to Palliative Medicine” in 2018.

The Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) declared on February 26 this year the criminal liability of medical assisted suicide “null and void”. The author had also summoned the highest German court against the corresponding article 217 of the Criminal Code: the plaintiffs saw their freedom of conscience (article four of the basic law) and the freedom of their professional practice (article twelve of the basic law) violated.

In addition to the core judgments about the legality of self-determined termination of life, the court formulates principles that shake the self-image of large sections of the medical profession: The freedom to lead a life of its own must not only be tolerated, but also in an effective way. in a humane way.

Neither disease nor old age are a prerequisite for assisted suicide; the intention of suicide can also be neither justified nor justified. But no one could be required to provide assisted suicide – neither a doctor nor a doctor.

But it is precisely the medical profession that has the most suitable, because the most humane, means of paving the way for a plausible will to commit suicide; an opinion that the author also takes and that is shared by many colleagues. Does this open the door to unlimited assisted suicide?

In any case, only a few are allowed to use assisted suicide

Not at all. The court has explicitly called on the legislator to regulate in detail assisted suicide: on the one hand, it is indispensable to provide evidence of the free responsibility, well-being and sustainability of the intention to commit suicide – that the group of people who believe they are entitled to assisted suicide enormously limited! On the other hand, the legislator must “effectively counteract social influences that can act as pressure and ensure that the rejection of suicide offers from third parties appears justified”.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

The reactions of some politicians are all the more incomprehensible. The former president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Thierse does not shy away from bringing the Constitutional Court closer to the inhuman judiciary of National Socialism: “(…) Here ‘terrible lawyers’ have suicide in an almost triumphal way to the height made of human autonomy. ‘

Thierse speaks of the “divine constitutional court” and criticizes that “after this judgment there is actually no longer any obligation for the state to protect life”. This is an infamous admission that is self-assessing.

With the ruling of the Constitutional Court, a fundamental decision has now been taken; In addition to the necessary opening up of drug law, however, the conflict between criminal law and medical professional law remains unresolved. And this can only mean: the strict professional law prohibition on assisted suicide must be repealed.

Medical conscience is of particular importance here

A requirement supported by a current online survey of the knowledge portal for medical professionals, Medscape, conducted among 1008 physicians in early 2020. The question was, “Should medical euthanasia be legalized?” Only 31 percent of those surveyed reject medical assisted suicide. clear out. 45 percent are in favor of or can envision legalization.

Individual medical conscience is extremely important to my medical self-image, especially when it comes to assisted suicide. The Kiel Doctors’ Conference in 2011 had taken a democratic decision on this: by 166 votes in favor and 56 against, with seven abstentions, it decided to ban medical assisted suicide from now on. The medical conscience – at least mine – is not accessible to a democratic decision. As a result, I have provided assisted suicide several times.

Controversial. In the recently premiered play “God”, author Ferdinand von Schirach takes over the subject … Photo: Annette Riedel / dpa

The federal administrative court already ruled on medical conscience in relation to professional law in 1968: “The profession of doctor is to a large extent a profession in which the conscientious decision of the individual professional is central. In the crucial moments of his work, the doctor finds himself in an indefensible loneliness, in which – on the basis of his professional skills – he is left to his own conscience. As a core element of medical ethics, the freedom to make decisions of conscience constitutes an immanent and inherent limitation on professional legislature. “

Jörg-Dietrich Hoppe, the former president of the German Medical Association, also said in 2011: “Assisted suicide is not one of the medical tasks, but it should be possible if the doctor can reconcile it with his conscience.” For me, however, a way. In the same year, the position was rejected by the Kiel Doctors’ Conference, which is said to have done justice to the different ethical positions within the medical profession.

Assisted suicide can become a medical task under certain circumstances

The board of the German Palliative Medicine Association (DGP), which claims to speak on behalf of the 6,000 members in total, violently objects to the waiver of criminal liability for assisted suicide. However, this is not correct: In a survey conducted by the DGP itself in 2015, 56 percent of its members refused to participate in medical assisted suicide, but only 21 percent of all respondents saw the need for criminal regulation.

In my opinion, palliative medicine and assisted suicide are not hostile to each other, but complement each other. Medical assisted suicide can become an extreme measure of palliative medicine. It may not only be justified, it may even be necessary. Assistance with suicide can thus become a medical task.

For me, such circumstances exist when certain conditions are met: when it is a hopelessly ill person who can make responsible decisions; learning all the possibilities of palliative medical care – and still suffers or refuses alternative offers for plausible reasons, a suicide with medical support cannot be denied if a persistently expressed will.

Assistance in suicide, which is believed to enable humane self-determination in the worst of suffering, remains an unresolved debate. For some contemporaries, the word “self-determination” may have an air of self-righteousness. However, self-determination is a valuable and constitutionally protected good that must not only be endured, but also carried when suffering has become overwhelming: the cohesion of our society requires respect for our fellow human beings – also and especially in the recognition of the idea of ​​its own end of life.