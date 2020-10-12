StopCovid: A new version is expected on October 22nd

The much-criticized StopCovid (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) will soon be transformed. A new version of the application will be available on October 22nd. The information was personally confirmed by Prime Minister Jean Castex, who also announced that he would (finally!) Download the app the same day. Recall that the Prime Minister stated in a recent interview that he has not yet installed the app on his smartphone.

Nothing has been filtered yet regarding the new features expected from this update, but it seems that this time the changes are noticeable and not just affect the security aspects of the software. At the moment, StopCovid is still far from winning its bet. A few hundred notifications have been sent (only) which is obviously very few when tens of thousands of new cases of COVID are registered in France every week. The number of active users also decreases due to the numerous deinstallations.