After all, the Google Assistant works with third-party applications

In a blog post published on October 8, 2020, Google Product Manager Adam Coimbra announced that the Google Assistant will finally work with third-party apps on Android devices.

Not all compatible applications currently

Mountain View’s personal assistant regularly acquires new functions. For example, it can read and translate web pages in 42 languages, and recite text messages received from third-party messengers such as WhatsApp and Slack. However, the latest announcement from Google will greatly expand its usage on Android smartphones:

“Opening and browsing Android apps with ‘Hey Google’ is now available for all Assistant-compatible Android phones. This makes daily tasks within an application much easier thanks to the voice. For example, you can now say “Hey Google, search Etsy for cozy blankets” and get what you’re looking for right away. Or if you’re looking for something specific (or someone) in an app, just say, “Hey Google, open Selena Gomez on Snapchat.”

Specifically, the Google Assistant can finally perform tasks in third-party applications that were ordered by voice, e.g. B. opening trending topics on Twitter. In its blog post, Google states that this is currently only possible with the 30 most popular applications on the Google Store (and especially in English), but “other applications will be shortly”.

Thanks to these new functions, the Google Assistant makes it possible in particular to use a simple voice command to “put music on, go jogging with you, post on social networks, order food, reimburse a friend, claim a car”. It’s even possible to ask him to connect the laces of the Nike Adapt, the sneakers associated with the brand, with a comma. In addition, Google states that voice shortcuts can be created for recurring orders in order to simplify them as much as possible.

This development gives Google Assistant a clear advantage over its major competitor Siri. Thanks to the takeover of the artificial intelligence startup Inductiv by the Apple brand, Apple’s personal assistant should improve soon.