iPhone 12 Pro: 120 Hz abandoned due to battery problems

The 120 Hz display will become standard on Android HDGs. Contrary to this move in the industry, Apple should ignore this refresh rate with its new generation iPhone 12/12 Pro. If we are to believe the yummy John Prosser, the lack of 120 Hz would not be due to technological difficulties. Apple would actually have cut between 5G and 120 Hz … for reasons of autonomy: “I was told that the 120 Hz that are not implemented in the iPhone 12 Pro are 100% due to the life of the battery. The hardware was more than powerful – but the battery is draining, and 5G alone is draining enough battery. It was basically a choice between 120 Hz and 5G and they went for 5G ”

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 11, 2020