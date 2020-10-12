Google could be forced to resell Chrome

While Google is targeted by US authorities for its anti-competitive practices, lawmakers are looking for a way to break their monopoly … and it could do so by selling their Google Chrome web browser.

Legal proceedings are coming

Google isn’t the only American giant the government is targeting: Facebook, Amazon, and Apple are also at serious risk. Last week, Congress called for the GAFA to be dismantled following the report by the country’s antitrust commission, the results of which created an overwhelming and undemocratic monopoly for the four companies. And, in fact, it is Google that should pay the cost of these charges first, with lawsuits expected to start very soon.

As part of this, Justice Department attorneys and several state attorneys general are considering alternatives to curtail Mountain View’s power. According to American politicians, the economic model is indeed very problematic, as the methods should not give competitors a chance, especially at the level of search engines and advertising media.

With Chrome, Google can develop its advertising tools

After questioning Google competitors and external consultants, the prosecutors are now expressing the possibility of forcing the company to sell Chrome. It was launched in 2008 and is the most widely used web browser in the world. According to the American authorities, Google uses its user data such as search queries, history and activities on the platform in order to then develop its advertising tools without giving the competition a chance.

As Politico reports, it is also the deletion of third-party cookies on Chrome that poses a problem: if Google has announced that it will set up a replacement system, this maneuver will bring it great advantages and disadvantage its competitors (again). the Company. Cookies enable third parties to assess the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. “Google’s advertising-based business model can raise questions about whether the standards Google has chosen are ultimately tailored primarily to its own interests. Market participants are concerned that while Google is phasing out the third-party cookies required by other digital advertising companies, Google can still rely on the data it collects in its ecosystem, ”a Commission from the Representative Room said.

The authorities are also pointing the finger at the various acquisitions made by Google over the years to grow the online advertising business, from DoubleClick in 2007 to InviteMedia, Admob and AdMed. By equipping them with these companies, Mountain View has developed colossal advertising tools that are powered by its search engine and browser. The Justice Department could therefore demand that Google divest itself of these acquisitions. The operating system made in Google, Android, also poses a problem: the company would use it to further establish its search engine monopoly.

At the moment we do not know exactly what the requirements of the American authorities are, but one thing is certain: they will decide to give the anthill a big kick. If Google were actually forced to sell Chrome, it would be the first judicial dismantling of an American company in decades.