“Covid-19 acts as a fire accelerator”: Corona crisis worsens hunger worldwide – politics

Welthungerhilfe fears a sharp increase in hunger and poverty worldwide as a result of the corona pandemic. In sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia in particular, the situation was alarming, even before the pandemic, said the organization’s chairman, Marlehn Thieme, at the presentation of the Global Hunger Index 2020 in Berlin on Monday. “Covid-19 works like a fire accelerator.” In addition, the situation is exacerbated by the consequences of climate change, such as increasing drought disasters.

According to the World Hunger Index, approximately 690 million people suffered from chronic hunger at the end of 2019, and an additional 135 million suffered from an acute nutritional crisis. In total, people in 50 countries – a quarter of all countries worldwide – are affected by hunger and malnutrition. The situation has even deteriorated since 2012 in 14 countries.

Welthungerhilfe now fears that the United Nations goal of ‘not being hungry’ by 2030 could be far missed. “If we continue to fight hunger as before, 37 countries will not be able to reach low hunger levels by 2030,” said Thieme. Progress is far too little due to inequality, conflict, displacement and climate change.

Looking at the figures already available, hunger remains a major problem in more than 50 countries. 36 of these are in Africa. Chad is at the bottom of the global hunger index this year. Here the situation is described as “very serious”. The Global Hunger Index places the situation in ten other countries in the same category: East Timor, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Burundi, Comoros, Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The index has been published annually since 2006 by Welthungerhilfe and the Irish organization Concern Worldwide. The ranking, based on United Nations data, is intended to provide information on the proportion of malnourished, emaciated and immature children under the age of five, as well as their mortality rate. This year, the experts evaluated data from 132 countries and were able to calculate an index value of 107.

The study authors call for a rearrangement of the food system. This included investments in smallholder farmers and local food markets, as well as better access to clean water and sanitation. In addition, the experts speak out for reducing “trade injustices” and for holding food industry companies legally accountable for respecting human rights and environmental protection throughout their value chain.

Minister of Development Gerd Müller (CSU) emphasized that a world without hunger is still possible. “With an additional $ 14 billion a year up to 2030, industrialized countries can stimulate the necessary investment and modernize their agriculture,” said Müller of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (dpa, KNA)