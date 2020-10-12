Report from the Financial Times: It is said that the Vatican speculated with donations for a poor economy

The Holy See reportedly used donations for the poor to bet on the credibility of the American Hertz car rental company. It is claimed by the “Financial Times” (FT), which refers to the documents it has inspected.

These are the so-called credit default swaps (CDS for short), which also played a major role in exacerbating the financial crisis in 2008. According to “FT”, the Vatican just got out of the bet undamaged, because Hertz did not go bankrupt in April but in May 2020.

In 2018, Pope Francis strongly condemned credit default insurance. They are also there to “bet on the failure of others, which is ethically unacceptable.” Francis called the CDS a “ticking time bomb.”

In the second case, the Vatican allegedly used the securities in which the donations were invested to repay a loan that was used to finance luxury development property in London, which caused “large losses”.

According to the “FT” report, the Holy See secured a loan from the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse, also a portfolio of securities in which donations were invested. These securities were in Credit Suisse’s account in Lugano.

Conversion to luxury apartments

Even in this case, “FT” relies on the documents that the newspapers have looked at and on information from people who have direct knowledge of the loan.

The development project in London represents the conversion of a building in the Chelsea district into luxury apartments. (Tsp)