The Apple website removes the Beats page before the keynote

Apple is expected to announce new audio products tomorrow morning. These will be products under his brand with at least the HomePod mini. Also, the AirPods Studio headset could also be announced. By tomorrow, the Apple website has removed the page for Beats products.

It seems that the page was removed just a few days ago. An archive shows that the page was still active for Beats on October 2nd. An error has been reported since then. “The page you requested was not found,” says Apple’s website. Despite being removed from the site, Apple continues to sell Beats products on its online Apple Store.

Rumors released a few months ago indicated that Apple was gradually planning to part with the Beats brand. With the Beats 1 radio that became Apple Music 1, Apple Music was already changed. With Beats headphones and earphones, however, nothing has changed (at least for now).

Apple could therefore introduce the HomePod mini and the AirPods Studio during its keynote tomorrow. Above all, this event is an opportunity to discover the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. The keynote, which starts at 7:00 p.m., can be followed live on iPhoneAddict from this dedicated page or from our iAddict application (App Store link) on the Keynote tab.