Social Imbalance in Corona Times: “The Test Isn’t Over Yet” – Politics

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) has warned of social unrest in view of the Corona crisis. The pandemic carries a “risk that existing divisions and cracks in society will deepen,” Heil said Monday at an online conference of the workers’ welfare and the social union of Germany.

In Heil’s words, Germany showed solidarity with the other Member States in the first phase of the pandemic with the European working time allowance and the reconstruction fund, which have not yet been finalized. “But the test isn’t over yet,” he warned.

EU labor and social affairs ministers want to address the concrete consequences of the pandemic for young people on Tuesday. The video conference, chaired by Heil and Federal Youth Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD), will include the extension of the so-called European Youth Guarantee.

As a result of the financial crisis of 2008/2009 and the euro crisis of 2010, the EU has launched youth guarantee programs. According to the European Commission, since 2014, more than 3.5 million young people across Europe have accepted a job, further training, traineeship or training offer as part of the employment initiative.

During the online meeting on Monday, EU Employment Commissioner Nicolas Schmit showed how much the corona pandemic is now also affecting the social fabric on the continent. The current crisis is hitting the poorest hardest, says Schmit. In most cases, socially disadvantaged people don’t have the resources to work or study from home, he said. In Germany, one in five children grows up in poverty, in France 1,000 children live on the street, he said. He says 20 million children across the EU are at risk of poverty.

EU Commission wants to submit proposal for EU-wide minimum wages

Schmit announced that the European Commission will propose fair minimum wages in individual member states in the coming weeks. Northern European countries such as Finland, Sweden and Denmark are looking critically at an EU-wide scheme for setting minimum wages.

Germany is one of the countries with a minimum wage. Minister Heil stated that the lower wage limit of 12 euros had to be reached more quickly. He had previously said in an interview with the “Rheinische Post” that he thought a corresponding minimum wage could be reached by 2025.