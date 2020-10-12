Ankara sends reconnaissance ship on new mission: Turkey fuels gas conflicts in Mediterranean before Maas visits – politics

For a mediation mission of Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey is heating up the gas dispute with its neighbors. Ankara sent a research vessel on Monday on a new fact-finding mission near the Greek island of Kastellorizo. If there is gas beneath the seabed in the area, “we will certainly find it,” said Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez.

Maas wants to hold talks in Cyprus and Greece on Tuesday and is expected in Turkey on Wednesday. Germany is pushing for a negotiated solution to the dispute over territorial claims and natural gas reserves under the sea bed. But the chance of this is decreasing. Greece criticized the Turkish research vessel’s new voyage as a “direct threat to peace”.

The Turkish ship “Oruc Reis” was withdrawn from the Mediterranean at the end of September and returned to the port of Antalya. The Ankara government has officially justified this with regular maintenance of the ship; in fact, the decision was clearly a tactical maneuver: Ankara wanted to avoid the then imminent EU sanctions.

An agreement on new talks between Athens and Ankara on the dispute over the demarcation of the sea borders should ease the situation. At the EU summit in early October, Europe then renounced immediate punitive measures against Turkey.

An early diplomatic solution is not in sight. The Turkish-Greek talks are long in coming – and the “Oruc Reis” is back in action.

“We will continue to research, exercise and defend our rights”

Maintenance of the vessel has been completed, Turkish Minister Dönmez wrote on Twitter on Monday: “We will continue to investigate, exercise and defend our rights.”

According to the Greek view, the current exploration area of ​​the “Oruc Reis” lies in the economic zone of Kastellorizo.

The Athens Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ship’s new mission showed that Turkey was not seriously interested in dialogue.

It is no coincidence that Turkey is looking for gas everywhere in Kastellorizo. Ankara cites Greek claims to waters around the island as an example of the maximum position of the Greeks, which is unacceptable in Turkish opinion: although Kastellorizo ​​is only two kilometers from the Turkish coast, but nearly 600 kilometers from the Greek mainland, Greece claims a sea area of ​​40,000 square kilometers around the island, a senior Turkish official said recently.

Two months ago they threatened each other with military force

In August, NATO partners Turkey and Greece mobilized their warships in a gas dispute and threatened each other with military force. A gas discovery by the Turks for Kastellorizo ​​would probably escalate the dispute further than it was then. So far no gas has been found in a controversial area between Turkey, Cyprus and Greece; the so far discovered gas fields to the south of Cyprus are outside Turkish territorial claims. The US estimates that there is at least 3.5 trillion cubic meters of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean. This could supply a country like Germany with gas for nearly 40 years.

Turkey accuses its neighbors of wanting to exclude them from the search for gas and exploitation of natural resources. Ankara therefore wants to expand its own gas search and is considering explorations south of Rhodes and up to the east coast of Crete.

Maas visited Greece and Turkey for the last time at the end of August, but achieved nothing. Relations between Turkey and the EU are also strained by differences in the conflict in Libya and Turkey’s commitment to Azerbaijan in the new war over the Nagorno-Karabakh Caucasus region.

As holder of the presidency of the EU Council until the end of the year, the federal government wants to try to get the relationship out of the crisis, but halfway through the presidency Berlin has not made any progress. In December, the EU plans to re-discuss the demands of Greece, Cyprus and France for sanctions against Turkey.