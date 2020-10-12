HomePod Mini: Apple should insist on home automation capabilities through HomeKit

If we are to believe the latest rumors, Apple could introduce a new HomePod Mini, which is necessarily more compact and cheaper than the current HomePod. For the leaker John Prosser, this HomePod and a new Apple TV (not sure) could serve as home automation stations, especially with the integration of a U1 chip. In this way, the two devices could detect the location of other Apple devices with a U1 chip (Apple Wtch, AirTags).

The HomePod mini and the new Apple TV will both act as UWB base stations

– Closely tracks your location when you enter the house with other U1 devices.

– Use information for media controls, brightness / volume controls, and door locks.

Turns normal hardware into HomeKit hardware.

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020

With the Apple TV / HomePod Mini it would also be possible to control other media hardware or … to manage the closing / opening of connected locks. In general, Prosser believes that these new features will allow the management of HomeKit accounting material.