Long Way Up (Apple TV +): A new behind the scenes video

The docu-drama Long Way Up with actor Ewan McGregor is entitled to a new behind-the-scenes video. Well-oiled marketing plan or awkward reminder in the face of a failing audience? Nobody knows, but the fact remains that this Apple TV + documentary deserves all of Apple’s attention. This second mini featurette reveals the very light film crew that McGregor and Charley Boorman followed on their road trip. At the controls of their electric Harley-Davidson, the two men show a beautiful bond, without ever the slightest start of tension.

Long Way Up: a documentary series that is both a road trip and a “bromance”

The two pilots’ course from South America to Los Angeles offered the opportunity to have great encounters with people, but also tested the two electric vehicles that were exposed to extreme conditions here. On the flip side, we find that the film team followed the duo on board a large SUV that, in principle, has nothing electric. We guessed a little, to tell the truth …