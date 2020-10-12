Spotify doesn’t like apps that transfer music

Subscribing to a music streaming service is good. However, it’s not always easy to switch from one platform to another while keeping your music. Apps like SongShift offer this broadcast and Spotify doesn’t really like the idea.

The streaming service sent an email to the creator of SongShift, threatening to block access to its API and therefore block the music library from being broadcast. The only way for SongShift to continue to access the API is to stop offering broadcasts from Spotify to another platform (such as Apple Music, Deezer or Tidal). Why ? According to Spotify, the current practice constitutes a violation of the Terms of Use.

Spotify therefore has a problem when a user transfers music from its platform to another. On the other hand, the group sees no problem if the opposite happens. Because of this, SongShift enables the transfer of music from other platforms to Spotify. “We understand this will be a disappointment for many of you. We wish we didn’t have to, ”says the app creator.

This announcement comes at a time when Apple and Spotify are in conflict. The European streaming service regularly accuses Apple of anti-competitive practices with its app store. Other groups, like Epic Games, have the same reasoning.