a tool to attract more regular visitors to a website

Nowadays almost every business has a website and publishes content on a regular basis. Problem: Often times, the results are inconceivable and can be disappointing when it comes to traffic or conversions. A common situation for which there are different solutions.

One of them is to use a solution like Follow.it. This tool helps retain website visitors and keep them coming back as soon as new content is published. For this purpose, it is possible to create registration forms with different options according to different sales channels. A practical solution for content creators or news sites that publish content regularly and drive traffic!

A tool to get more subscribers and achieve a broader goal

Once on Follow.it it will introduce the benefits of the tool and explain why users are returning to the website thanks to this solution. Then you need to add the URL of the site in question. The tool detects which solution the site works with and issues the appropriate instructions for implementing Follow.it.

For those who don’t want to use a plugin, it is possible to set up the tool with a manual option. Then the design of the insert must be defined and adapted. Then you need to connect the site feed to the Follow.it account. A WordPress plugin is also available for this step.

When a user follows the company, they can change their options to filter the feed with tags, keywords and authors and choose what they want to receive and through which channels (RSS, homepage, mail …). He thus receives relevant content through various sales channels!

A simple form for maximum results!

Follow-up options can be set up in Follow.it to determine how readers receive new articles. On the “Send Options” tab you need to enter the sender of the message, the subject and the tracking information associated with Google Analytics.

Once users are logged in and content has been published, it’s time to focus on the stats! The first tab shows how to attract new subscribers and turn them into returning visitors. It is also possible to view the reasons why a person opted out. The second tab contains statistics on the number of shows per channel, as well as the most popular articles.

Follow.it is a paid, lifetime advertising tool for only $ 59. Two other options are available for $ 118 and $ 177, and they offer more feeds and most importantly, a larger number of subscribers.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.