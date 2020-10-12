Fragile truce in Nagorno-Karabakh: no one can solve this conflict alone – politically

– Sabine Fischer is a Senior Fellow at the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP) in Berlin. From 2012 to 2018, she headed the Eastern Europe and Eurasia research group. Franziska Smolnik is deputy research group leader Eastern Europe and Eurasia

On the night of October 10, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, through the mediation of Russia, struck a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh war, which flared up again on September 27.

Hundreds of people have died since then, including at least 50 civilians, and the material damage, including to civilian infrastructure, is enormous. The ceasefire should make it possible to provide emergency humanitarian aid, rescue the dead from the combat zone and, if necessary, exchange prisoners of war.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not only the most complicated but also the most dangerous territorial dispute in the EU’s eastern neighbors. Nowhere else in the region has conflict become so much an element of identity for the hostile societies and a tool for legitimizing the rule of the warring factions. Nowhere else is there such an interweaving with regional powers. This mainly affects Russia and Turkey, but also Iran with its large Azerbaijani population. Nowhere is the danger of a real wildfire so great.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has been mediating in this conflict since the 1990s, which began from 1991 to 1994 as the bloodiest war fought in the process of the collapse of the Soviet Union. The format is the so-called Minsk Group, consisting of the co-chairs Russia, the US and France and a number of other countries. Within the framework of this Minsk group, new peace negotiations should now also be launched. The parties to the conflict have agreed to this, according to a communiqué published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs last weekend.

How should these mediations be assessed? And how should the EU be involved in this?

Russia plays an important but ambivalent role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is an important regional power factor, maintains good relations with both sides to the conflict despite the defense alliance with Armenia, and supplies both with weapons. In the so-called Four-Day War of 2016, Moscow responded quickly and negotiated a ceasefire. This time, however, the Russian response was hesitant. Moscow is currently in full swing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the political crisis in Belarus.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

However, current developments show that the regional power configuration is in flux. This is especially true of the role of Turkey, which has always supported the Azerbaijani position but has never sided with the Baku government so clearly. Increased Turkish involvement in the South Caucasus casts doubt on Moscow’s dominant role. In addition to Syria and Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh is another regional conflict in which Russia and Turkey take different, even opposing positions.

The current situation differs from that of four years ago, not only because of emerging power shifts in the regional structure. It is mainly the local escalation itself that hardly allows a return to the status quo ante: the current fighting is the most violent and loss-making since 1994. Moreover, Azerbaijan seems to have managed to gain ground, at least temporarily. The information about it is controversial, like so much in this conflict. Overall, Baku sees his own negotiating position strengthened and will hardly be satisfied with negotiations that will only continue to “control” the conflict.

Moscow is the only actor to influence the conflicting parties

The weekend communiqué emphasized the role of the co-chairs of the Minsk group. Russia has thus underlined its claim to a central role in the conflict. To begin with, Moscow has once again proven to be the only external player that can bring the conflicting parties back to the negotiating table. On the other hand, Turkish ambitions are embodied this way: if it goes to Moscow, Ankara will not play an equal role in the negotiation process.

The fact that in addition to Russia, France and the US are still centrally involved in the mediation efforts is the lesser evil from a Russian perspective. Moscow is one of the three presiding countries of the primus inter pares – a position it has been able to expand in recent years in view of the US withdrawal from the region.

The Azerbaijani government has already pushed for Ankara’s participation in the negotiation process. This could happen if the expanded Minsk group becomes more widely known – Turkey already belongs, along with Sweden, Italy, Finland and Germany. Such a shift within the existing format could also support Armenia, which sees Turkey as a party to the conflict.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s nun mit Tagesspiegel Plus: Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen.]

With the exception of the conflicting parties, the EU Member States make up the majority of the permanent members. If the de facto Minsk group took a more active role, it would not only take into account the imbalance that Baku complains about, but the EU would also play a greater role in conflict management.

As part of Germany’s OSCE Presidency, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out for a meeting of the Minsk Group – and not just the Co-Presidents – in 2016. Things have not come to that.

Such a move today could help to ensure continuation of negotiations under changed circumstances. The EU can and must also play a central role in rebuilding and reconciling societies.

Also in Moscow there is a growing awareness that it is becoming increasingly difficult to manage this conflict on your own. It cannot therefore be ruled out that, despite the otherwise appalling relations it currently maintains, Russia will show that it is open to limited cooperation with the EU. Sustained international engagement is imperative to move the peace process forward. A lasting solution is impossible without serious willingness to compromise on the part of the conflicting parties. Baku and Yerevan are already accusing each other of violating Saturday’s agreements. There is a great risk that Saturday’s ceasefire will remain an intermezzo without consequences.