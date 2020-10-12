Apple has been blacklisted in Europe because of strict rules

The European Union is preparing a list of 20 technology companies that are subject to stricter regulations to limit their influence on the market. Apple is on that list. Amazon, Google and Facebook should be too, reveals the Financial Times.

Companies on the list like Apple have tougher regulations than smaller competitors. In particular, there will be new rules forcing them to share data with their competitors and be more transparent about how they collect information. The list is created based on a number of criteria including revenue market share and number of users.

This quest for new powers is part of the growing effort in Brussels to force large tech companies to change their business practices without a thorough investigation or determining that there has been a violation of existing laws.

Earlier this month it was announced that the European Union plans to put in place comprehensive legal measures to force large technology companies to share data with their competitors and prefer their own applications rather than services. The legislation is expected to be published in full by the end of the year to avoid further lengthy antitrust investigations.