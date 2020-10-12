Fortnite will be deleted from the App Store until the trial version

New episode in the soap opera Epic Games vs. Apple. Justice has decided: while Fortnite will only be reintroduced in the App Store after the test between the two companies, the Apple brand cannot prevent the publisher of video games from accessing its development tools.

Epic Games is fighting Apple’s 30% tax

A quick reminder of the facts: In August 2020, Epic Games organized a coup against Apple and Google by accusing them of the 30% tax the two companies imposed on companies that want to be featured in their respective app store. After Apple removed Fortnite from its app store for failing to follow its guidelines, Epic Games sued Cupertino in hopes of breaking its monopoly, which has also been criticized by giants like Spotify and Facebook. For its part, Apple assures that this amount is necessary to ensure the security of the App Store and the protection of user privacy.

After Epic Games filed a complaint against the Apple brand, they attacked them with very salty reprisals: the permanent removal of Fortnite from the App Store and the ban on developers of ‘Unreal Engine, a software developed by Epic for accessing Apple’s development kits . In addition, the Cupertino company has asked the publisher of the video game for damages. In response, Epic asked for an appeal to prevent Apple’s sanctions from being applied.

A more damaging choice for the video game publisher

Federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has just announced her verdict and nothing really will change until the trial:

“Given the novelty and breadth of the motions and the debate among experts and society in general, the Court is unwilling to tip the balance in favor of either party. with a quick decision ”.

The judge also stated that the trial would take place in May 2021. During this process, Epic Games must “prove that Apple has a monopoly on the market in question and that it will voluntarily maintain this monopoly”. That statement doesn’t bode well for Epic, according to David Hoppe, a tech and media attorney quoted by the Wall Street Journal. According to him, the judge is skeptical of Epic Games’ definition of “market”. The latter, for its part, believes Apple is exercising a monopoly by forcing developers to go through the App Store to arrive on iPhone and iPad devices.

Both parties responded

Apple welcomed this decision by reacting soberly:

“Our customers rely on the App Store to be a safe, reliable place where all developers follow the same rules. We are grateful to the court for recognizing that Epic’s actions were not in the best interests of its own customers and that any problems they encountered were committed by themselves in breaching their agreement. The App Store has been an economic miracle for twelve years, offering transformative business opportunities for large and small developers. We look forward to sharing this legacy of innovation and dynamism during the process over the next year. “

For its part, Epic Games said it appreciated the judge’s decision on access to development tools. A spokesman also said “pursue all avenues to put an end to Apple’s anti-competitive behavior”.

As a reminder, the Cupertino company is currently targeted by the American authorities as it is accused of using the App Store to favor its own products while resorting to practices to disadvantage its competitors.