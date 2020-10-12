Wage conflict before the decisive phase: chaos in the public service – the economy

Today it’s the turn of the young men. Thanks to a nationwide strike by public sector participants, unions are pushing for their demands for collective bargaining. The Mühlendamm Castle in Berlin-Mitte also strikes from 08:00 until 12:00. “The warning strike was planned for only four hours, so that the already heavily polluted passenger transport by the corona would not be too stressed,” said Verdi. In the current conflict of collective bargaining, the unions want to push for a 4.8 percent wage increase, at least 150 euros a month, as well as an increase in trainees’ remuneration of 100 euros. 2.3 million employees in municipalities and the federal government are covered by a collective public service agreement (TVÖD).

Negotiations despite the ban on overnight stays?

The hot preparatory phase of the decisive round of talks, to be held on 22 October in Potsdam, is now beginning. At least that’s how it was agreed months ago. Trade unions, including various committees, usually arrive in Potsdam with about 200 people in a congress hotel on Lake Berlin. On the part of the Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations (VKA), which has its members from the Länder, there are slightly fewer tariff experts. But whether and how this negotiation, usually lasting several days and nights, can take place is open. For example, Verdi President Frank Werneke lives in Berlin and is banned from accommodation in Brandenburg.

An offer this week?

Trade unions – in addition to Verdi, police and teachers ‘unions and civil servants’ unions – have been trying to put pressure on employers with warning strikes for weeks. This will continue this week and will intensify until next week just before the start of the negotiations. If employers do not signal a compromise line, as the unions hope here and there: Next Friday, the VKA could already publish an offer, which will be discussed on October 22.

Overview of special Sparkasse payments

Such an offer is expected only after the cleaning of the so-called Special Tables. In separate negotiations, the unions want to push for significantly higher incomes in the care sector, and employers again want to achieve relief in the personnel costs of sick savings banks. There is a special payment with two components for Sparkasse employees. The fixed or guaranteed portion is currently 88.77 percent of monthly income. The variable part consists of half of the individual and half of the part concerning the success of the company. The company’s success component is 50 percent of monthly salary, and the individual performance component is 64 percent. Employers would like to cut this special payment in times of low interest rates, which also save savings banks.

EUR 300 required for nursing staff

For nursing staff in municipal hospitals and retirement homes, Verdi requires a care allowance of 300 euros / month, a Saturday surcharge of 20 percent and a reduction in working hours of 2.5 hours per week. Rescuers’ working hours should be limited to 45 hours per week. For the care sector alone, which has around 500,000 employees, this would mean an additional cost of around ten percent. However, employers are willing to make concessions because there is almost no other profession where the shortage of skilled workers is as great as in nursing.

Local transport before further strikes

A particular problem with this autumn pandemic is the timing of a major public service collective bargaining dispute with a relatively small local public transport dispute with almost 90,000 employees. For bus and train drivers, charges are in principle negotiated regionally in the federal states. However, Verdi would now like national uniform regulations in areas such as support for young talent, relief and compensation for overtime and allowances for shift work. The VKA already rejects the negotiations because it does not have a mandate from its regional members. That is why Verdi recently extended warning strikes, including last Friday in Berlin for 24 hours there were no buses or trains.

Release is not in sight in this conflict. “The unions must finally accept that we are not entitled to negotiate the working conditions of employees in local transport,” VKA CEO Niklas Benrath said on Monday. “That’s why it remains as before, the unions negotiate at the state level.” Or they force strikes.