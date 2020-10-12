Books on the Corona Crisis: A good, not a bad economy is emerging in a crisis

The current crisis has deepened social inequality in society. Too many people lose their jobs. Companies will perish. A pandemic could block the great problems of our time: climate protection, the proposal of technological change. Marcel Fratzscher writes all this in his book “The New Enlightenment. The economy and society after the corona crisis “. He became optimistic.

Marcel Fratzscher heads the German Institute for Economic Research and is Professor of Macroeconomics at Humboldt University in Berlin. In his view, there are several reasons for pessimism about the corona pandemic. And even more so. “Most of the society has made great economic sacrifices to protect its weakest and most vulnerable people,” he says. Good, not the worst, it turned out in people.

Even from a political point of view, his judgment is largely positive. There were mistakes, but no one went through a similar crisis. In addition, politicians were open to admitting mistakes and adapting measures. This year, he even revealed that “in times of crisis, the state is the only body that can prevent economic, social and political chaos,” Fratzscher writes. He hopes to remember the importance of a strong welfare state.

The state must invest despite debts

“However, the perspective of the necessary transformation of the German economy in terms of sustainability, climate protection and digitization was neglected in the stabilization programs,” he writes. The blind point of German economic policy is the great investment weakness. The transport infrastructure is sick, schools are in ruins. “The German state has, by its very nature, lived for twenty years,” criticizes the economist. Despite the enormous indebtedness, the crisis should not lead to the state saving even more money.

There is so much to learn from a pandemic. You have created a new awareness of science, says Fratzscher. It has been shown that only global solutions can help with huge challenges. “During a crisis, we realize how dependent we are,” he says. Neoliberalism, the belief that the market knows everything better, is pushed aside. Globalization could be stronger.

What will we learn from these days? Fratzscher asks this question rather than now, answering what will be different in the long run. How do we look back at this time in 20 years and say: That has changed in our world because of Corona – and no? “In many ways, this crisis is a wake-up call for us all to realize what’s important to us,” says Fratzscher. In addition, with her home offices and virtual doctor’s office hours, she initiated a change that would not have been possible for a long time.

