Foreign ministers discuss Belarus: Minsk police are now allowed to shoot protesters – politically

The EU states are threatening the power apparatus in Belarus with new sanctions. If the situation in the country does not improve, the EU stands ready to take further restrictive measures, according to a statement adopted on Monday at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg. In addition to senior officials, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also specifically mentioned as a person who should then be affected.

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, among others, had previously spoken out in favor of personally imposing EU sanctions on Lukashenko. The violence continues. (…) There are still arrests of peace-loving protesters, ”said the SPD politician in Luxembourg. He therefore proposed launching a new sanction package. “Lukashenko should also be one of the people who will then be punished.”

So far, Lukashenko has not been one of 40 people the EU has punished for fraudulent elections or for cracking down on peaceful protests. The reason given is that sanctions against Lukashenko personally could complicate diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and deprive the EU of the opportunity to sharpen its course again.

Since the presidential election on August 9, Belarus has held protests and strikes against the authoritarian head of state, who has been in power for 26 years. Triggers are allegations of fraud against the elections, after which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. The protests have since resulted in several deaths, hundreds of injuries and more than 10,000 arrests.

Hundreds of arrests during weekend mass protest

According to official information, more than 700 protesters were arrested during new mass protests against Lukashenko. The Ministry of the Interior announced this in Minsk on Monday. Only a few have been released, 570 have been taken to prisons, it said. According to the human rights organization Wesna, there are also many journalists among the detainees.

At a mass rally of the democracy movement on Sunday, security forces had used gunfire and stun grenades and tear gas as well as water cannons against protesters. Photographs showed police beating and chasing protesters with batons. Many were injured.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Interior Ministry gave the police permission to use firearms against protesters. The reason was a radicalization of the opposition movement against President Alexander Lukashenko, said Monday in Minsk. Opposition representatives, on the other hand, criticize the increasing harshness of the security authorities against peaceful protesters.

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) Photo: Imago / Photothek / Janine Schmitz

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets during the protests on Sunday. However, the protesters were repeatedly scattered by the police, making it difficult to determine the exact number of participants. The Ministry of the Interior spoke of only 11,000 participants nationwide.

Another topic at the ministerial meeting in Luxembourg is the poisonous attack on Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny with the military nerve agent Novichok. A Franco-German proposal is being discussed to impose sanctions on potentially responsible parties in Russia. EU representatives believed that prior agreement in principle was possible, but specific sanctions would not be decided until later.

After confirmation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW), it was “now objectively certain that it is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention”, according to Maas. This cannot be without consequences. Ministers would now have “the first chance” to discuss the Franco-German proposal for sanctions and determine the further procedure. (dpa, AFP, Reuters)