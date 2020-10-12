AAPL on the rise ahead of the iPhone 12 keynote

Markets are confident in Apple 24 hours before the keynote announcing the iPhone 12. Apple stock is up 5.02% to $ 122.84 as of this writing.

For Wedbush Securities, this keynote is an opportunity for Apple to capitalize on its large iPhone base installed. Meanwhile there should be 950 million users. According to the American broker, this is an opportunity that presents itself “once a decade”. Morgan Stanley Bank shared with him that tomorrow’s keynote will be “the most important iPhone conference in years”.

Morgan Stanley adds that the high price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max could increase the average price of the iPhone. There would be a very special demand for this very large model. “We see Apple and its Asian suppliers expecting increased demand for the larger 6.7-inch model,” Wedbush Securities said.

The stock market definitely loves these positive waves and this is reflected in Apple’s stock. It has increased by 6.31% in a week and by 6.55% in the last 30 days.

The keynote will take place tomorrow at 7 p.m. It can be followed live on iPhoneAddict from our dedicated page or from our iAddict application (App Store link) on the Keynote tab.