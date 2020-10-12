Responsibility for human rights: Why the supply chain law still has not reached the cabinet – the economy

With each promise, the point of trust is exceeded at some point. The Supply Chain Act is not yet fully available, but it is not far away. The responsible ministers have been fighting for months over the details of the so-called due diligence law. Relief organizations and associations, and now also bishops, have been demanding a law worthy of the name for months.

A law that ensures that German companies comply with their care obligations abroad and that human rights and, ultimately, environmental standards are respected. And for so long, the economy has raged against what they consider an “impractical” project – but whose goal it does not question.

Coal elimination, climate change, industry links: a briefing for the energy and climate sectors. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Proponents of the law may use two surveys under the National Action Plan for Entrepreneurship and Human Rights. Carried out by the consulting company EY, headed by the head of the foreign office, the first resulted in the fact that even one in five companies did not meet the requirements of the action plan; in the second survey, the results of which were published in the summer, it was only 13 to 17 percent.

The target was at least 50 percent of companies based in Germany and more than 500 employees. So the case is clear: The coalition agreement says in black and white that if volunteering does not lead to a goal, a law must be made.

“On the verge of recklessness”

Here, however, criticism of the economy begins. “The content and form of monitoring have been designed to provide legitimacy for legislative intervention,” the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA) is confident. “And in the midst of a pandemic, when many entrepreneurs were afraid of their existence.”

The Federation of German Industry (BDI) also has doubts about the informative value of the surveys. “The measurement methods used in monitoring have led to skewed results,” says Joachim Lang, CEO of BDI, Tagesspiegel. Because in order for a company to be considered “meeting” the 37 criteria interviewed, the company had to meet each of these criteria. “It’s as if you only got a school leaving certificate with 1.0 or not at all.”

Müller and Heil lunge forward

However, this criticism does not call into question Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD). At the beginning of the year, therefore, they announced the first cornerstones of a possible law. However, their vocal involvement has slowed several times: In the spring, before the results of the second survey were published, the Federal Chancellery whistled back to ministers. Since then, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU), who is to participate in the law at the request of the Chancellery, is blocked.

Federal Minister for Development Gerd Mueller (l.) And Federal Minister for Labor Hubertus Heil at the presentation of key points for … Photo: imago images / ThomasxKoehler / photothek

At her annual summer press conference, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) admitted that “it would certainly still be a very complicated legislative process.” The key points are clearly the responsibility, as well as the size and location of the company – the area of ​​responsibility of the Minister of Economy Altmaier.

However, the proposals did not go far enough for the German Institute for Human Rights. Ministers outlined that companies based in Germany with more than 500 employees would in future have to check that their activities do not have a negative impact on human rights and should take appropriate preventive and remedial action. They should report on it once a year.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Accordingly, the entrepreneur should be liable for a fine in the event of a foreseeable human rights violation that can be avoided once the duty of care has been fulfilled. If human rights were violated throughout the supply chain, even though the company did everything it could to prevent it, companies would not face any consequences. The proposals were not agreed. Minister for Development Müller last indicated a space for negotiation regarding the responsibility and size of the company. It is important to rid the middle class of the fear of the law and make it workable. However, the Federal Minister for Labor, Hubertus Heil (SPD), has repeatedly emphasized the issue of responsibility.

Bishops also demand the law

Aid organizations are disappointed with the delay. Altmaier must finally give up its blockade and not prioritize business interests over the importance of human rights, according to the Catholic Development Organization Misereor. Early last week, Catholic bishops from 43 countries also intervened. In a joint appeal, they demand stricter laws that would oblige companies and corporations to protect the environment and respect human rights.

The “profit-driven system and the associated throw-off mentality” would have to end. “The supply chain law must effectively prevent human rights violations and environmental damage in the value chains of German companies and facilitate access to German civil courts for those affected,” said Bishop Stephan Burger of Misereor. Misereor CEO Pirmin Spiegel warned against weakening the supply chain law in Germany.

Business sees legal and practical problems

However, concerns from the business world are complex. It starts with the question of implementation. “Exploring the whole chain is impossible in practice because some large companies may have more than 100,000 direct suppliers,” says the BDA. In addition, it is said in business circles that, from a purely legal point of view, it is difficult to impose requirements on EU trading partners on the basis of national law, given the free movement.

In addition, you see that you are being pushed into a role that actually falls into a state. “With this law, the state would impose legal and liability obligations on the economy, which it would not be able to control itself,” the BDA reported. “Not only is this unfair and it is leading to the collapse of global trade, but the failure of the state is shifting to private responsibility.”

Business also does not want to accept a statement that the voluntary approach has failed. After all, there has never been a formal commitment to due diligence – although sales representatives also admit that this could be considered a failure. At least that’s what most of the population should see. Because, according to surveys, a clear majority is behind supply chain law. “If you want to improve the human rights situation on the ground, the federal ombudsman could gather reliable facts,” suggests Lang from BDI. “The economy is ready to support the state with its locally acquired know-how.” (With KNA)