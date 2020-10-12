A new StopCovid app on October 22nd

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was Franceinfo’s extraordinary guest on Monday, October 12, on the occasion of his 100th day as Prime Minister. He announced that he would launch a new version of the StopCovid application on October 22nd. A tender process will appoint a new company to replace Capgemini, the digital services company that released the first version of the app.

A flop compared to our neighbors

The StopCovid application launched in June was a real flop: only 3% of the French population downloaded it, or 2.6 million people. In addition, the error is significant as it has been uninstalled over a million times.

At our neighbors, the application was installed by 18 million Germans and 16 million British, which shows the French distrust of a tracking application.

The application allows users to be notified if they have been in contact with a person who has contracted Covid-19 within a meter and for more than 15 minutes. The government intends to invest in the application to make it work better by doubling the spending. They will therefore be between 100,000 and 200,000 euros. Foreign minister responsible for digital, Cédric O, confessed to the Senate last week that the application was not working properly. “If we want to restart the application, we have to find relays and gears.”

In contrast to other European countries, StopCovid was not involved in the harmonization of tracing applications last August. For example, Italy has launched a tracking app in partnership with Google and Apple and 44% of Italians say they are ready to download it. Like the UK, which works with the two GAFAs. On the other hand, in France, citizens are still reluctant to face this tracking application, possibly due to the lack of information about the Google and Apple APIs and the fear of the beginning of a deprivation of liberty.

The second wave has arrived

Jean Castex reiterated that “the consequences of general containment would be dramatic”. He urged the French to take responsibility for the number of persistent contamination in France and not to ease their efforts. “We are in a second wave, in France, in Europe and in the world. We have to face this with determination and solidarity, ”he said.

“If everyone does their best and respects the hygiene instructions, everything will be fine, otherwise we will put the nurses to the test.” The head of government does not want to force the French to stop receiving guests in their homes, as “we are the land of public freedoms”. Conversely, this measure has been used in the UK or even in Quebec on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Put together the package for the weakest and the youth

On September 3, 2020, Jean Castex announced a recovery plan with an envelope of 100 billion euros to support the most vulnerable and young people. “We are using extraordinary tools to prevent young people from suffering from the crisis.” On the occasion of World Day against Poverty on October 17th, Matignon will announce new measures to combat the poverty that is spreading to French society. 800,000 jobs will be cut by the end of the year.