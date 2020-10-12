Anti-Semitism affair at Saxony-Anhalt police: pick-up tenants who have been called ‘Jew’ for years – Politics

The Saxe-Anhalt riot police apparently have a long-smoldering case of anti-Semitism. Interior Minister Holger Stahlknecht (CDU) told Tagesspiegel on Monday that the tenant of a snack bar in the Magdeburg police station has been called a “Jew” since the 1990s.

Stahlknecht emphasized that he would clarify the matter “with all seriousness”. To this end, he also turns indirectly against Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU). Stahlknecht joins the initiative of his counterpart Boris Pistorius (SPD) in Lower Saxony to investigate extremist attitudes in the police force. Seehofer has so far rejected investigations into racism with the security authorities.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

Stahlknecht had heard an anonymous email last Friday that had been received by the official letterbox of a police officer at the Burgenland police station. The letter states that riot police “always call the snack a Jew.”

The sender stated that “the whole department” of the state riot police knew the case “and did nothing to stop it or start disciplinary / criminal proceedings”. This institutional anti-Semitism must stop, the email writer demanded, asking for “the creation of sensitivity”.

Stahlknecht for a zero tolerance strategy

The allegations were investigated and confirmed over the weekend, Stahlknecht said. That is not accepted. He was “deeply moved, scared, also angry and shocked”. At this point there is a “zero tolerance strategy” for him.

Scared and angry. Home Affairs Minister Holger Stahlknecht (CDU) of Saxony-Anhalt, reacts violently to the anti-Semitism affair in the … Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

However, after an investigation by the Tagesspiegel, it is unclear how long the anti-Semitic bullying lasted. The tenant apparently left the chip shop some time ago.

However, the minister does not want to stop with hard words. He announced an “independent special commission on institutional anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia in the State Police of Saxony-Anhalt”, which will be headed by former Green Member of the Bundestag Jerzy Montag. The committee will be assigned to Minister of Justice Anne-Marie Keding (CDU).

Montag was already on a similar mission in Saxony-Anhalt. He and former Munich prosecutor Manfred Nötzel investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of Oury Jalloh, who was burned in a police cell in Dessau in 2005, as a special investigator. Montag and Nötzel stated in their final report in August 2020 that the police had made serious mistakes. But there is no evidence of the African’s murder by officials.

Constitution Protection Commissioner for Extremism

As a further point in addition to the special commission and the investigation into extremist attitudes by the police, Stahlknecht announced the appointment of an extremism officer. The post is a novelty in Saxony-Anhalt. The commissioner is Stefan Damke, who previously worked at the Ministry of the Interior and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Damke also takes over the management of the Central Complaints Office. “We want to create the opportunity to go with confidence to a contact person outside the police hierarchy,” said Stahlknecht.

Next week he also wants to speak to the police about anti-Semitism and other extremist views. Stahlknecht wants to “very unequivocally point out my and therefore your demands on every individual in the state police, but especially on executives”. He is sure that “this clear appeal will not be missing”