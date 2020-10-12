watchOS 7.0.2 fixes the battery life bug on the Apple Watch

Apple now offers watchOS 7.0.2 for the Apple Watch. This update comes a little over two weeks after watchOS 7.0.1. According to the changelog provided by Apple, two new features are available.

Here are the two detailed changes Apple made:

Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain faster. Fixes an issue that prevented some users from accessing the EKG app in regions where they are available

WatchOS 7.0.2 build number is 18R402. For comparison, the build number for watchOS 7.0.1 is 18R395. This explains the only two changes between the two updates: The difference in build number is small.

To download watchOS 7.0.2, open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone connected to the watch, go to the My Watch section, then go to General> Software Update. The update is displayed and the download can be started. As a reminder, watchOS 7 (and its variants) is available for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE.

watchOS 7.0.2 becomes the second numbered x.0.2 update to Apple’s new software features. Last week there was tvOS 14.0.2 for Apple TV. In contrast, the iPhone stays with iOS 14.0.1 and the iPad with iPadOS 14.0.1.