Resolved, but Influential: “Wing” Success Could Make the Entire AfD a Suspicious Case – Politics

Posting direct candidates to the AfD for the next federal election usually attracts little attention. But the nomination, which took place this weekend in Saxony-Anhalt, has it all: AfD politician Frank Pasemann was unanimously nominated as a direct candidate for Magdeburg and the surrounding area. Pasemann belongs to the formally disbanded, right-wing extremist “wing” in the AfD, is an ally of Andreas Kalbitz, the head of state of Brandenburg. And above all: a process of exclusion of parties is still ongoing against Pasemann.

Pasemann’s appointment is not only a clear insult to AfD’s federal board of directors, which is pushing the process forward. It also comes at an inconvenient time for the party. In a Tagesspiegel interview on Sunday, Thomas Haldenwang, head of constitutional protection, said he noted that the influence of the ‘wing’ in the AfD was increasing even as the party tried to clearly identify ‘right-wing extremists’ such as the former ‘wing’ spokesperson Andreas Kalbitz. remove. “In internal party elections, supporters of the ‘wing’ come to key positions,” explains Haldenwang. Pasemann’s nomination fits this assessment.

Pasemann’s final expulsion is expected

In the party exclusion proceedings against Pasemann a number of allegations are made. This includes a donation fund that he allegedly ran for the “wing”. A tweet is also quoted in which Pasemann called Jewish TV host and publicist Michel Friedman “The Eternal Friedman”, which evoked associations with the anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda film “The Eternal Jew”. Pasemann claims he was unaware of the movie and deleted the tweet after referring to it.

The regional arbitration court decided to exclude Pasemann from the party. The 43-page judgment is available for the Tagesspiegel. Currently, the case is still in the party’s federal arbitration court – which is why Pasemann is officially still a member of the AfD. However, it is expected with its final eviction. If he were re-elected to the Bundestag, he would not be able to be a member of the AfD parliamentary group. Nevertheless, Pasemann’s nomination as a direct candidate is a success for the “wing”.

This is dangerous for the AfD because it is still in the room that the party could be identified as a suspicious case by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Party leader Jörg Meuthen’s camp absolutely wants to prevent this – it would not only put party officials in serious trouble, but also mean that constitutional protections could keep track of the entire party with intelligence assets. The more successful and influential the “wing”, which was formally dissolved in late April under pressure from the federal board of directors, the more delicate the situation becomes for the AfD.

“Some are braver, others are waiting”

In the network of constitutional protection authorities, there is intense discussion about the classification of the entire AfD party as a suspect case. So far there is no unanimous opinion. “Some are braver, others are waiting,” say security circles. The success of “wingman” Hans-Thomas Tillschneider at the State Party AfD conference in Saxony-Anhalt in September is cited as an indication that brings the AfD closer to the observation. Tillschneider was elected vice-chairman with 84 percent of the vote – although the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had named him one of the leading activists of the “wing” in its January 2019 report.

The document mentions Tillschneider with many extreme statements and referred to his proximity to the far-right “Identitarian Movement”. In addition, the BfV classified the “wing” in March 2020 as “secured right-wing extremist efforts”. The members who elected Tillschneider as deputy head would have known exactly who to vote for, according to security circles.

Internally, the election of Bundestag AfD member Jens Kestner as head of the state of Lower Saxony was seen as a success for the “wing” as Kestner had prevailed over the more moderate former head of state Dana Guth.

In the AfD people suspected each other

Perhaps this year, but by March 2021 at the latest, the decision will be made whether the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution will assess the entire AfD party as a suspicious case, security circles said. The choice of candidates for the upcoming state and federal elections is also cited as an important criterion. “Then you will see how many people from the wing have the upper hand”, security circles have revealed.

And the Office for the Protection of the Constitution also collects information from sources not publicly accessible through the “wing”. When asked whether the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has exhausted all of its monitoring capabilities – from collecting publicly available information through observations to informants – Haldenwang said, “In accordance with the principle of proportionality, we use the full toolkit.”

The party is convinced that constitutional protections in the AfD have already recruited numerous V men. Mutual suspicions about who a “submarine” might be are more often heard. The nervousness is high.