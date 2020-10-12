Overwatch League: Blizzard partners with IBM

On October 8th, 2020, Activision Blizzard, publisher of World of Warcraft, and IBM, the patent master in the US, announced that they were working together on the Overwatch league.

In a blog post published on October 9, 2020, IBM stated that it will bring cloud services, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to the Overwatch league. Big Blue will also be one of the main sponsors of the Overwatch League Final through 2022. The Overwatch Grand Finale, held October 8-10, 2020, marked the beginning of the partnership between Blizzard and IBM. .

Starting in 2021, the two American companies will work together to develop software that improves the way that Overwatch’s player rankings work. In parallel, Watson, the artificial intelligence from IBM, will be working on a predictive analysis model for the transmission of games.

The international esports association Overwatch League brings together the best players from around twenty cities. The Overwatch season starts in February and consists of around 280 games. The Overwatch esports experience is expected to improve soon: “The solutions we are developing in partnership can give organizations, gamers and fans an even richer and more engaging experience. We look forward to working with the Overwatch League to deliver innovative solutions on a large and relevant scale, ”said Noah Syken, vice president, sports and entertainment, IBM.

Brandon Snow, Chief Revenue Officer of Activision Blizzard Esports, also congratulates the partnership: “IBM’s AI and machine learning based on cloud technologies will help us bring innovative interactive engagement to our fans and teams. . It’s a fantastic benefit for our viewers and we’re very excited to announce it at the biggest event of our season. “

IBM number one in patents on the way to number one in innovation?

IBM has been in the video game world for 35 years, providing computer hardware, chips and software. Its flagship products are the PowerPC microprocessor, its natural language and its cloud.

Video games are increasingly turning to cloud technologies, and more such partnerships could emerge with the advent of esports. Big Blue is number one in patent filing with 9,262 patents in 2019. However, it is not among the top 10 most innovative companies of 2018, so video games could embody a new axis of development ‘IBM maintains its status as a leader among technology companies.

Contrary to this positive news, on October 6, 2020, Blizzard announced the impending closure of its Versailles site, which employs around 400 people.