Curfew and housing bans: do the new Corona measures violate fundamental rights? – Politics

Nationally, measures against the spread of the corona virus are being tightened again. More and more German cities are becoming corona hotspots and are implementing new rules to contain the pandemic.

The criticism on this is increasing and is especially loud because of the autumn holidays. Holidaymakers and innkeepers have to live with cancellations, in Berlin curfew is the rage. As a result, these are drastic interventions in the rights of those affected. The first lawsuits are already there, and more are expected nationwide. It is possible that the judiciary will force politicians to correct measures that are too rigid.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

How can those affected act against measures?

The infection protection regulations and decisions issued on the basis thereof are sovereign measures. They are thus subject to review by administrative courts. Citizens can defend themselves against these measures if their rights are violated.

In the case of the Corona rules, the focus is on fundamental rights: public contracts, for example, can affect the general freedom of action, as referred to in Article 2 of the Basic Law. For hotels, restaurants and businesses, the basic rights from Article 12, the freedom of residence, or Article 14, the property guarantee, are eligible.

Interventions are often assessed against Article 3, the principle of equal treatment. Article 8, which guarantees freedom of assembly and thus the right to demonstrate, also played an important role in the discussions. Contact restrictions and the prohibition of large gatherings can also affect the freedom to practice one’s religion, Article 4.

Are fundamental rights violated by the current measures?

The judge is now investigating this – insofar as complaints have been submitted to them. But not every interference with a fundamental right is also a violation. The infringement of a fundamental right can be justified if it outweighs the validity of other rights or if it is permissible limited by other laws.

The proportionality principle always hovers over everything. It says that government intervention must not be in proportion to the desired attainable goal. Governments should not act harder than absolutely necessary.

What exactly are the courts investigating?

In essence, the judge must assess whether there are other suitable means available to counteract the dangers of the pandemic as well. Only when this is answered in the negative does the actual focus of the research come, the “proportionality in the strict sense”. Diminished rights are now being weighed against the rights that the intended measures should protect.

What is often overlooked in public discussions is that the state and the citizen should not be played off against each other. Fundamental rights are in principle rights of defense against state interference. But the state also has a duty to protect fundamental rights. This includes the health of the individual. “Everyone has the right to life and physical integrity”, Article 2 GG states.

Why does the executive decide on the measures – and not parliament?

In fact, this question points to a basic problem in the legal corona discussion. The state regulations are enacted on a general basis of the Infection Protection Act, which was amended in the spring. Critics object that this authority is overused by the small-scale and far-reaching measures. Therefore, graduated and detailed legal regulations are needed to combat the pandemic.

Can the curfew in Berlin be lifted?

That is possible. Urgent applications from several restaurant owners are currently at the Berlin Administrative Court. Her attorney Niko Härting considers the warrant “beheaded” and brings Article 3 into play: for him, it’s a contradiction in terms of theaters and event venues, fitness studios, saunas and brothels to remain open while landlords should stop serving.

In the evening in a bar: that no longer works Photo: Jörg Carstensen / dpa

How does the Senate defend itself?

On Monday, the health administration sent an eleven-page statement to the court, which is available before the Tagesspiegel. Reference is made there to the “worrying trend in the number of cases”. Pubs are in a special way a ‘social meeting point’ that allows contamination, especially in view of ‘alcohol-related disinhibition’.

The risk of contamination is a “real threat to life and limb,” he said, and given the increasing number, the state has a “protective mandate” here. Mild remedies, such as hygiene regulations, are not equally suitable and a ban on serving alcohol in 19,000 restaurants cannot be controlled. In addition, the Senate referred to the term for the measure.

What about the ban on residence in Brandenburg?

The Ministry of Health is said to have no known complaints or urgent requests so far. The top priority is to avoid a lockdown like in the spring with widespread closures like schools or daycare centers.

The dissatisfaction with the accommodation ban is understandable, but it has been in place for travelers from domestic hotspots since June 2020. It would be “the wrong signal to reverse the regulation now given the significantly increasing number”. In the evening, the Potsdam Administrative Court confirmed receipt of a request for legal protection.