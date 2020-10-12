Corona hotspots in Europe: The pandemic is especially prevalent in these neighboring countries – politics

“The situation is serious,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin on Monday. Germany is at the beginning of a second wave of pandemics. Sometimes there are already more difficult cases where the intensive care units of the hospitals have to be used.

The number of coronavirus infections is rising dramatically in Germany. In some European countries, however, the pandemic situation is even more tense.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of positive tests within 24 hours in Europe rose above 100,000 for the first time on Friday. In many places, intensive care units in hospitals are already at their limits. Governments are imposing stricter measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In DENMARK, the number of new infections has increased rapidly since the beginning of September, most recently to about six to eight new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per day. 340 new cases were reported on Sunday. The number of new infections in the country of 5.8 million inhabitants has recently decreased, including in the capital region around Copenhagen.

Yet the government has recently expanded measures to contain the virus. Restaurants, cafes and pubs across Denmark had to close at 10pm since mid-September. The number of participants in public gatherings was reduced to 50, which was later expanded to include private events.

Employees are encouraged to work from home if possible. The Danes should generally limit social contacts and avoid public transport at peak times.

SWITZERLAND on Saturday reported 1,487 new coronavirus infections, 17.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Last Monday there were even 1,548 cases – the highest values ​​for the country with about 8.5 million inhabitants. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,088 people have died as a result of the virus.

The number of cases has been increasing since the end of June, but has been particularly dramatic since the beginning of October. So far, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has classified the cantons of Geneva and Vaud (Vaud) as risk areas.

FRANCE reported nearly 27,000 new infections within 24 hours on Saturday – more than ever since the start of the pandemic. In the country’s intensive care units, 1,456 people were treated on Saturday evening, 17 more than the day before. At the height of the pandemic so far in early April, more than 7,000 Covid-19 patients were receiving intensive care in France. 54 people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 32,684.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned against further restrictions on Monday. Even a tightening of the measures to local curfews is being investigated. “Nothing can be ruled out when you look at the situation in our hospitals,” Castex said on Monday on the radio station Franceinfo. Large cities such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille already have the highest corona warning level. According to health authorities, there were 8505 new cases on Monday.

In AUSTRIA, daily new corona infections rose on Saturday to the record value of 1235. The next day, the highest value followed on a Sunday with 896 new infections. Especially in Vienna, many people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2, and 511 new cases were registered there on Saturday. Taking into account the number of inhabitants, the values ​​for new infections and active cases are significantly higher than those in Germany. About 8.9 million people live in Austria.

CZECH REPUBLIC has seen a massive increase in new infections. Prime Minister Andrej Babis no longer rules out a second lockdown like in the spring. On Friday there was the fourth day record in a row with 8,618 new infections. On Sunday, 3,105 cases were added, the day before 4,635 cases – this was the highest value in a weekend since the start of the pandemic. Theaters, cinemas, museums, galleries and sports facilities had to close since Monday. A maximum of ten people are allowed to attend church services in closed rooms.

In POLAND, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced stricter measures, including the reintroduction of special shopping hours only for the elderly. Since the weekend it is also mandatory to wear a mask outside. The authorities reported on Saturday with 5,300 new infections within 24 hours, a new high for the fifth day in a row. On Sunday it was 4178. Poland has almost 38 million inhabitants. It is the only neighboring country in Germany where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet identified risk areas.

THE NETHERLANDS reported 6,500 new infections on Saturday, after almost 6,000 on Friday and Thursday. In the past seven days, there have been about 34,000 new cases in the country with 17.2 million inhabitants, the Institute for Health and the Environment announced to RIVM on Friday. The number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units is currently increasing rapidly. Dutch hospitals currently have an intensive care capacity of 1,350 beds, which can be expanded to 1,700 beds if necessary. For the weekend, 1,070 corona patients were in hospital, 228 of which were in intensive care. Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and Amsterdam are particularly hard hit by the spread of the virus.

BELGIUM is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a population of nearly 11.5 million. In total, there have been nearly 157,000 confirmed infections and 10,175 Covid-19 deaths so far. The death rate per million inhabitants is much higher at 890 than in Germany (116).

The 14-day incidence – the number of infections per 100,000 population within two weeks – was last 280.7. In the capital Brussels, cafes and bars have now been closed for a month. Citizens are only allowed to maintain close contact with three people outside the family every month. There is a curfew at 11pm. (with dpa, AFP)