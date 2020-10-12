IBM is divided into two parts and tables in the cloud

International Business Machines (IBM), the American computer software company founded in 1911, will split its business in two. On the one hand a part dedicated to infrastructure management and on the other hand a new company called “NewCo”. IBM is pleased to announce that it will be investing $ 5 billion by channeling its energy into the cloud and artificial intelligence, a market that is likely to generate very significant revenues.

90,000 employees by 2021 for IBM

IBM, also known as Big Blue, plans to hire 90,000 people by 2021 and do business with large companies in 115 countries around the world. Orders worth $ 60 billion are expected. IBM expects annual sales of 17.6 billion US dollars. This new, cloud-centric hybrid policy has had a positive impact on equity markets, which are up 10%.

In the same category

Antitrust: Google could be forced to resell Chrome

The new company, temporarily called NewCo, will be responsible for managing and modernizing its customers’ IT infrastructures, which IBM says represents a $ 500 billion market opportunity. “We believe that the flexibility created by the transaction will enable us to achieve strong growth within the company,” said IBM CEO Arvind Krishna in February. “NewCo will be more agile to design, manage, and modernize the infrastructure of the world’s largest companies,” he added. “The two companies will be on a growth path that will make it easier to join forces and take advantage of new opportunities.”

Modernize in line with the new era of technology

The company wants to compete with its two major competitors Microsoft and Google in the hybrid cloud sector. “IBM is focused on the possibility of a trillion-dollar hybrid cloud,” said Arvind Krishna in a statement. He continues: “Customer requirements for purchasing applications and infrastructure services are diverging as the adoption of our hybrid cloud platform is accelerated. Now is the time to start two market-leading companies focused on what they do best. IBM will focus on its open hybrid cloud platform and AI. “

The old company is modernizing and wanting to keep up with the new era of technology. In 2018, IBM bought Red Hat, an expert in open source software. This company cost $ 34 billion to buy. “This is the most remarkable investment in IBM’s transformation recently,” said Virginia Rometty, president of the company. IBM has set the record clear and is keen to seize any opportunities that allow it to become a leader in hybrid cloud, a market that continues to grow every year, up 26% in 2019 for public cloud.