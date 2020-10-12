Navigo iPhone Pass: top up in 2020, buy in 2021

IPhone users using public transport in Paris are not on par with Android users. With the Navigo Pass you have more options. Fortunately, the situation is unlocked on the iOS side.

A representative from Vianavigo Lab, the group that manages the collaborative area of ​​Île-de-France Mobilités, explains the fees and the purchase for the Navigo Pass. “The ability to reload the Navigo Pass using the phone’s NFC will be available at Vianavigo before the end of the year,” she told a user who asked the question. She adds that the purchase feature “will be available on iOS in 2021”. It’s very vague, it’s true.

Why is there a blockage as it is? It is mainly related to Apple. The manufacturer blocked the NFC chip on its iPhones for a long time in order to reserve it for Apple Pay. It has opened up (a little) over time, but it’s still difficult to forge agreements. The Paris region and Apple have been discussing the Navigo pass with the iPhone for a while and it is slipping. But as we can see we are going in the right direction. You need to be patient, especially for the shopping function.

It should be noted that the data provided here comes from a representative of the Vianavigo Lab. We will immediately wait for the group’s confirmation.