5G: Antenna and smartphone control doubles

There are concerns about 5G. The government has understood this and is today announcing an increase in controls on smartphones and antennas.

In a press release, the Secretary of State for the Digital Transition of Electronic Communications ensures that France is already one of the strictest countries in terms of controlling wave exposure. Despite everything, the controls will be more important to reassure the locally elected officials who have been arriving for a few weeks.

In France, the National Frequency Agency (ANFR) is responsible for verifying compliance with DAS standards. It takes smartphones sold in stores or on the Internet and has laboratory tests done. All results will be published.

As part of the plan presented today, the government has mandated the ANFR to double the number of SAR reviews for smartphones. While 70 devices were inspected in 2019, the ANFR will inspect 140 in 2021. These step-by-step efforts to increase inspections will make it possible to test more than 80% of the best-selling models in France from 2020, especially for 5G smartphones.

5G is important, as is 4G and fiber

In addition to 5G, the government is talking about 4G. It ensures that improving 4G cellular coverage remains important. The same goes for accelerating the deployment of new fiber optic networks. The high-speed plan for France, for which the state is mobilizing more than three billion euros (including an additional 550 million euros in 2020), calls for almost five million premises per year to be eligible for fiber.

In the case of mobile devices, operators will deploy more than 2,000 new pylons over the next two years to fight the white zones identified by local authorities. This takes place within the framework of the New Deal Mobile agreement concluded with Arcep and the state. In total, the New Deal Mobile enables 10,000 to 12,000 pylons to be installed in white areas in eight years.