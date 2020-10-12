Fight in Supreme Court: Doubts About Trump Judge Independence – Politics

Berlin – The hearing of Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump to the Supreme Court, began on Monday in the US Senate. Republicans are speeding to support them ahead of the November 3 elections. The Democrats want to slow down the process. They fear that the election result could be legally challenged, after which the constitutional court will decide in the last resort, in which the Conservatives would win clear domination with the vote of Amy Barrett.

However, these assumptions are by no means certain: Could the ambitious timetable to confirm Barrett within 21 days come true? And is a Trump-appointed judge, backed by experience, expected to rule in favor of Trump and the Republicans?

The committee hearing began with opposing opening remarks from the two camps. Republicans described Barrett as a top lawyer and praised her moral integrity, deep religiosity as a Catholic, and her sense of social responsibility. Barrett has five biological children under the age of 20, including a son with Down syndrome, and two adopted children from Haiti. She heard about Down syndrome while pregnant, but decided to have the baby.

Democrats have expressed doubts about Barrett’s hasty nomination process and party-political neutrality. In 2016, when the position of a Supreme Court judge became vacant following the death of Antonin Scalia in Barack Obama’s last year in office, Republicans argued that the newly elected president should determine the successor. Now, after the death of Liberal Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, they conversely say the incumbent Trump can decide, senators of Democrats criticized. They described Barrett as an ideologue biased in disputes that come before the constitutional court – for example, the validity of the health reforms passed under Obama or the abortion law.

Barrett considers herself an “originalist” in her approach to justice. One should interpret the 1787 Constitution as it worded and not read in it interpretations that the constitutional fathers did not have in mind according to the zeitgeist of the time, such as the right to sexual self-determination. Bader Ginsburg was on the liberal side. If Barrett replaced them, the Conservatives would have a permanent 6-3 majority, liberals warn. Barrett will also rule out loyalty to Trump in his best interest if the election results are disputed.