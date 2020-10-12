Dispute about the corona rules: is the housing ban now overturned? – Politics

The opposition to the regulations, which is difficult for many citizens to understand, could lead to a revision of the residence ban for travelers from inland risk areas. Several state governments, including Berlin, are pushing for changes ahead of the switch conference with Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday.

Even in Brandenburg, support for a hardline is crumbling. What they all have in common is the fear of a loss of acceptance among the population and complaints from restaurateurs and hotels fearing the fall business.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

For Brandenburg, a national line that is as uniform as possible has been decisive in the entire corona crisis management. While the Kenyan government, led by SPD Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke, has not yet moved away from the accommodation ban, SPD Group Chairman Erik Stohn stressed Monday: “An accommodation ban is not the goal in my opinion.”

If infections mainly occur at private parties or from outbreaks in hospitals, then the visiting rules in the institutions should be more effective than an overnight ban for families on vacation. “For private parties, the number of guests should be limited, as Brandenburg has already decided.”

Ultimately, the countries decide

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert emphasized that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) would listen to all parties during the federal talks. But these are state regulations. It is crucial that in regions with many new infections, every effort is made to reduce the number there.

Many families from areas with high corona rates hope to be able to travel in the second week of the fall break. The chairman of the German Association of Cities, Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, also told Funke-Medien newspapers that the scheme was “not well thought out, that it needs to be redone”.

The ban also applies to Berliners in the Spreewald Photo: Patrick Pleul / dpa

A majority of federal and state governments had decided that citizens from places with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents in seven days when traveling within Germany should only be cared for if they can submit a negative corona test within 48 hours. This now applies to regions with a total of more than 13 million inhabitants.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick über die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft.]

However, in Berlin, even people with symptoms rarely get tests. Nationally, about 232,000 tests are currently being performed per day. The frustration with the limitations could eventually also reduce the acceptance of the other measures. The hotel and restaurant association (Dehoga) points out that there are good hygiene concepts, travelers have little contact with each other and there are no significant outbreaks in the hotel industry.

1,300 soldiers provide administrative assistance

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense announces that 1,300 soldiers have been deployed for administrative assistance. They should support local health authorities in tracing the contacts of infected people in order to break the infection chains. The Bundeswehr can provide up to about 15,000 helpers.

Government spokesman Seibert spoke of a “sometimes dramatic increase in new cases of infection”. The main thing is that the economy continues and that nurseries and schools remain open. It is completely open whether there are uniform travel rules on Wednesdays or whether only other federal states will waive the residence ban.