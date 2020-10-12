iPhone 12: Apple updates iCloud.com before the keynote

Apple added four new pictures to iCloud.com today. The pictures are named iPhone13.1, iPhone13.2, iPhone13.3 and iPhone13.4. These are the references for the four iPhone 12 models. In comparison, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are called iPhone12.1, iPhone12.3, and iPhone12.5.

9to5Mac assembly

The pictures uploaded to the iCloud site for the iPhone 12 are weird anyway. They represent an iPhone 11 and not the new model. The notch also looks a bit smaller.

If rumors are to be believed, the various iPhone 12s are entitled to a revised design. The main change will be on the edges with straight edges. The iPhones currently on the market have rounded edges. Conversely, iPad professionals have straight edges. The iPhone 4 also had that kind of limit.

It is also rumored that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will have a slightly smaller notch. This could be explained by the general size of the smartphone. The iPhone 12 (6.1-inch), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) would keep the notch size the same.

Apple will present its new iPhone at its keynote tomorrow. The appointment is given at 7 p.m. The event can be followed live on iPhoneAddict from our special page or from our iAddict application (App Store link) via the Keynote area.