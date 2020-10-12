“Remembrance of Failure of Rule of Law”: FDP Calls for National Day of Remembrance for Victims of NSU Politics

The National Socialist Underground (NSU) terrorists killed ten people. Until now, it is mainly the relatives of the victims and initiatives of civil society that commemorate them.

The FDP wants to change that – and introduce a national day of remembrance. “We owe that to the people of Germany, to trust in our rule of law and especially to the victims and victim families,” said a draft proposal from the FDP faction available to the Tagesspiegel.

The date of the day of mourning should therefore be determined in accordance with the families of the murdered. The decision of the FDP faction is still pending, but is considered certain.

“Recalling the suffering that befell them”

“This day should be a day of remembrance, a reminder of the victims, a reminder of the suffering that befell them and their relatives and also a reminder of the failure of the rule of law,” said FDP MP Grigorios Aggelidis. Authorities only classified the NSU series of murders as racist acts by neo-Nazis in 2011 and sometimes searched for the killers in the families of the victims.

Aggelidis is hoping for wide approval for the FDP application. He also wants to seek a majority through the newly created non-parliamentary “parliamentary group diversity and anti-racism”, of which he is a member.

Giorgis Aggelidis from Hanover has been in the Bundestag since 2017. He is the spokesman for families and seniors of the FDP faction. Photo: promo

Aggelidis explicitly does not want to see the commemoration day as a symbol against extremism from all sides. “Remembrance Day has had to wait a long time and it does not do justice to the victims if we talk it to death with these debates.”

The move can also be seen as an attempt by the liberals to close a political flank. Since the AfD-backed election of Thuringian party leader Thomas Kemmerich as prime minister, liberals have repeatedly had to listen to the accusation that they are not limiting themselves enough to the far right.

On Friday, the party leadership and country leaders of the FDP distanced themselves from Kemmerich after he defended his election. In an open letter, the presidents of state asked Kemmerich to renounce another top candidate. Should he participate, there will be no support from the federal party, said FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing. Paul Starzmann