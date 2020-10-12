Amazon Prime Day: Let’s Do Big High Tech Promotions For 48 Hours (Day 1)

Amazon has decided since 2015 to offer its own Black Friday in July (postponed to October this year due to covid-19) and called it Amazon Prime Day. The online shop speaks of a “unique global shopping event reserved exclusively for members of the Amazon Premium Program”, in which many retailers are offering their products at discounted prices of up to -50%, -60%, -70%. or even more depending on the items sold. It’s still running for 48 hours this year and it’s just started and ends on Wednesday October 14th at 11:59 p.m.

To take advantage of the offers, you must be an Amazon Premium member (30 days free so that you can use them now). If you have already benefited from the 30 days off, the price is € 49 per year or € 24 for children under 24 years of age.

Some actions are limited to a few hours. We will update this page based on the best deals we can find.

€ 8 code by topping up your Amazon.com account with at least € 80

– 🔥 Smartphones, accessories and connected objects –

➡️ Accessories / connected objects:

HOT! DJI Osmo Pocket Prime Combo – Stabilized 3-axis camera with accessory set and maintenance update for € 249 instead of € 402 Withings BPM Core blood pressure monitor with electrocardiogram and electronic stethoscope for € 189.95 instead of € 230 3-pack Philips Hue GU10 White Ambiance -Lamps for € 54.99 instead of € 74.98 Pack of 2 Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED lamps E27 + + Smart Button Connected remote control button for € 79.99 instead of € 115 HOT! Netatmo outdoor surveillance camera for € 209 instead of € 277 Echo Dot (3rd generation), anthracite fabric + Philips Hue White & Color LED lamp (E27), Bluetooth and ZigBee for € 39.99 instead of € 89.99 HOT! DJI Osmo Action Prime Combo – camera, accessory kit and maintenance update for € 249 instead of € 456 Wonderboom Ultimates Ears Bluetooth speakers for € 39.90 instead of € 66.67 HOT! Neato Robotics D450 Pets Edition robot vacuum cleaner – Amazon Alexa compatible, WiFi for € 289.99 instead of € 389.54 Pack of 3 Philips Hue GU10 colored bulbs for € 89.99 instead of € 121 at Amazon.de tado ° Intelligent Air Conditioning V3 + for € 65.90 instead of € 99 Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones with wireless noise cancellation for € 209.99 instead of € 379 at @Amazon

Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker – panther color for 55 € instead of 86 € Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch (black silicone strap) for 159 € at Leiu 299 € Belkin socket strip / surge arrester 8 sockets with 2 USB ports – 2 m cable – white for € 27 at a price of € 39.99 JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition Bluetooth speaker for € 95 at a price of € 169 Netatmo thermostat NTH01-FR-EC for € 119.99 instead of € 165 JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker – 24 hours of autonomy, IPX7 sealing, black for 295 € instead of 352 € Huawei Watch GT 2 Connected Watch for 129 € instead of 155 € Bose SoundLink II wireless over-ear headphones – black HOT! at € 119 instead of € 194 Voice assistant at Amazon Echo Flex socket + LIFX lightbulb (white) at € 19.99 instead of € 45.98 at @Amazon HOT! Amazon Echo Show 8 voice assistant for € 89.99 instead of € 129.99 (-30.77%) at @Amazon Tracker GPS Invoxia for € 74.25 instead of € 99 (-25%) at @Amazon tado ° Thermostat Smart Wired Starter Kit V3 + for € 109.90 instead of € 199 HOT! Amazon Echo Show 5 Voice Assistant with Alexa Voice Assistant + LIFX Light Bulb (White, with Wi-Fi, Works with Alexa) for € 85.98 instead of € 105.98 (-18.87%) for @ Amazon USB-C cables Ugreen – 60W 2m at € 6.49 instead of € 9.99 (-35.04%) at @Amazon (third-party provider) HOT! Google Home Mini Smart speaker package made of charcoal + Lifx Smart lamp for € 24.99 instead of € 64.99 at @Boulanger Diesel Chronograph Quartz watch DZ4474 with stainless steel bracelet for men for € 87 instead of € 149.99 at @ Amazonas

➡️ Smartphones:

➡️ tablets:

HOT! Apple iPad Air (10.5 inches, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) – Space Gray for € 458.99 instead of € 567 9.7 ″ HUAWEI MatePad T 10 tablet – Wi-Fi tablet, HD screen, Kirin 710A processor, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM for € 129.99 Leiu € 179.99

– Consoles / video games –

➡️ Consoles / Console Packages:

➡️ Games:

Trine: Ultimate Collection on Nintendo Switch for € 23.99 instead of € 34.99 Ni no Kuni: Revenge of the Heavenly Witch on Nintendo Switch for € 16.99 Persona 5 Royal – Launch Edition (Steelbook) for € 34.99 instead € 55.99 judgment on PS4 for € 19.99 instead of € 51 for @Amazon Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PS4 for € 33.99 for @Amazon Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for € 29.99 instead of € 49 @Amazon The Last of Us Part II on PS4 for € 42.99 instead of € 53.95 at @ Amazon HOT! Logitech M705 Marathon wireless mouse with USB nano receiver for € 27.99 instead of € 49.99 (-44.01%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Ghost Recon Breakpoint PS4 and Xbox One for € 10.99

➡️ Accessories consoles / peripherals:

– 🔥 Storage –

➡️ Hard drives / NAS:

➡️ SSD:

➡️ SD cards:

➡️ USB sticks:

– 🔥 TV / Sound –

Belkin 4K / 120 Hz and 8K / 60 Hz HDMI cable – 1 m long for € 28.70 instead of € 64.99 LG 65 CX OLED TV for € 1999 instead of € 2999 55 ″ OLED TV LG OLED55BX6 – 4K UHD, 100 Hz, HDR10 Pro, Dolby Atmos & Vision, Smart TV (third party provider) for € 1269 instead of € 1599 65 ″ Philips TV 65PUS8555 – 4K UHD for € 869 instead of € 959 55 ″ OLED TV LG OLED55CX6 – 4K UHD, 100 Hz , HDR10 Pro, Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos, Smart TV for 1469 € YABER 7000 Lumen Video Full HD 1080P projector for 159.99 € instead of 229.99 €

—🔥 IT / components –

➡️ Software:

➡️ Peripherals:

➡️ Laptops / stationary PCs:

Asus Zenbook UX481FABM011T 14-inch FHD laptop PC (I7 10510U, 16 G RAM, 512 G SSD PCIE, W10) French AZERTY keyboard for € 1099 instead of € 1399 HP Pavilion Gaming 16 PC gaming laptop 16.1 -Inch FHD IPS (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for 1249 € instead of 1449 €

➡️ Components:

HOT! LABISTEN Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (4 B) 4 GB Kit with 64 GB Micro SD Card Class 10 for € 77.39 instead of € 120.99 Crucial Ballistix BL2K8G36C16U4B RAM Memory Kit – 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) , DDR4, 3600 MHz, CL16 At € 51.99 at @AMazon Crucial Ballistix RAM memory kit black – 16 GB (8 GB x2), DDR4, CL16, 3200 MHz, RGB (BL2K8G32C16U4BL) at € 66.99 instead of 82 16 GB DDR4-RAM Decisive 2400 MHz SODIMM for 28.99 € instead of 63.82 € Enermax Starryfort PC case – RGB for 79.61 € instead of 89.99 € (-11.53%) at @Amazon

➡️ Screens:

Laptop 17.3 “ASUS STRIX-G17-G712LU-H7023T, FHD 120 Hz, i7-10750H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, GTX 1660Ti GDDR6 6 GB for 1299 € instead of 1599 € Monitor 24” LG UltraGear 24GN53A-B – Full HD, TN LED, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync for € 125.99 instead of € 179.99 27 ″ curved PC screen Samsung C27F398FWU – Full HD, TFT VA panel, 60 Hz for € 129 27 ″ LG UltraGear PC Screen 27GL63T-B – Full HD IPS 144 Hz, HDR 10, FreeSync + GSync compatible for 183 € instead of 248 € PC monitor 27 ″ LG UltraGear 27GN850-B – WQHD, IPS panel, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync for € 310 instead of € 449 at @Amazon

—🔥 Movies / Series –

—🔥 Photos / Videos –



– 🔥 Miscellaneous –

Pack of 24 rechargeable AmazonBasics Ni-MH batteries – type AAA, 800 mAh at € 15.99 Power board game 4 at € 5.99 instead of € 9.99 HOT! Philips OneBlade Face + Body Blade Kit (QP620 / 50) for € 15.90 instead of € 29.99 Creality Ender 3 3D printer (V2) for € 236 instead of € 296 HOT! Pack with 4 rechargeable Duracell type AA batteries with 2500 mAh at € 7.99 instead of € 18.99 Pack with 8 rechargeable AmazonBasics Ni-MH batteries – type AAA, 850 mAh at € 9.79 instead of € 13.99 Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II LP37177-PWW Modular backpack with laptop sleeve for € 135.85 instead of € 175 HOT! Set with 16 rechargeable AmazonBasics Ni-MH batteries – type AA, 2000 mAh at € 17 instead of € 26.79 Philips EP5365 / 10 espresso machine with milk carafe, stainless steel at € 379.99 instead of € 769.99 Six Collection Figure – carriage for 11 , 99 € instead of 19.99 € Star Wars Black Series Helmet – Luke Skywalker for 74.99 € at Leiud and 119.9 € Eastpak Stand Travel Bag – 34 L for 27.20 € HOT! Eastpak Padded Pak’r dps bag – 40 cm, 24 l for € 21.72 instead of € 31.03 LEGO Star Wars – AT-ST Raider 75 254 for € 35.50 instead of € 49.80 Automatic coffee machine with document shredder Delonghi Magnifica S Smart ECAM230.13.B for 269 € instead of 369 € Lego construction kit The Oceanic Exploration Boat City construction kit, 60266 € 82.50 € instead of 109.99 € at @ Amazonas

