iPhone 12: A magnetic wireless charger is introduced

Accessory manufacturers are ready for the iPhone 12. This is especially true of the Japanese MPOW, which presents a magnetic wireless charger. That’s good, the iPhone 12 has magnets on the back for this type of product.

MPOW’s magnetic wireless charger has a round shape, like the magnet in new iPhones. According to MPOW, this allows the charger to be permanently connected to the device. There is also talk of better charging performance compared to traditional wireless chargers. The reason is that the iPhone doesn’t move where the phone can (easily) lag at other charging points.

MPOW states that its product “is intended for use with new iPhones”. The support with other smartphones seems to be put aside, be it for older iPhones or Android smartphones. The accessory will be available from December at a currently unknown price.

If rumors are to be believed, Apple is preparing two wireless chargers with the same idea. Their names would be MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. The second could charge two products at the same time.

Apple will unveil its iPhone 12 from 7 p.m. tonight. The keynote can be followed live on iPhoneAddict from this special page or from our iAddict application (App Store link) via the Keynote area.