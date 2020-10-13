Apple mentions the A14 chip ahead of the iPhone 12 keynote

Apple has already introduced the A14 chip. It debuted in the fourth generation iPad Air and will be unveiled on the iPhone 12. Smartphones will be presented during the keynote tonight. While they were waiting for the meeting, two Apple executives gave an interview to Engadget.

Executives include Tim Millet, Apple’s vice president of platform architecture, and Tom Boger, director of product marketing for Macs and iPads. The second explains that Apple has used its ability to customize its own chips so that both energy efficiency and performance are paramount. With the A14, these priorities gain new leeway thanks to the switch to a smaller 5 nm manufacturing process. There are more transistors and an operation that uses less energy, which is good for autonomy.

The 5nm manufacturing process also allows Apple to add more functionality to the A14 for functionality beyond traditional CPU and GPU functions. Neural motor A14 has doubled to 16 cores and can perform 11 trillion operations per second, almost twice as many as neural motor A13. Tim Millet notes that Apple can do things with the A14 that were previously impossible.

“We spend a lot of time working with the product teams and the software teams, and the architecture group is really the focus,” says Tom Millet. “Ultimately, we want to make sure that a CPU for one generation is not necessarily created for that generation,” adds the CEO.

More details on the A14 tonight

