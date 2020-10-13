Would you like to buy the iPhone 12 in the Apple Store? You have to reserve

One of the iPhone 12 seduces you? That’s good, you can go ahead with your purchase. But the experience in the Apple Store is different this year due to the Covid-19. It is not possible to go to an Apple Store and walk with an iPhone 12 like this.

In fact, Apple recently set a date to purchase regardless of the product. The iPhone 12 is no exception to the rule. As Apple says on its website:

We are open to the online collection of orders, assistance in the Genius Bar by appointment and your purchases after reserving a shopping session with a specialist. We look forward to fully resuming our business as soon as it is safe to do so.

Apple will say tonight when the iPhone 12s will be available for purchase. Rumor has it that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be the first to be available on October 23rd. If the date is right, you need to book a shopping session with a specialist for October 23rd. Of course, you can choose a later date, but it is not certain that Apple will have stocks. Hence the interest in going there on D-Day.

What happens to those who will pre-order? Either they are delivered and in this case no problem. They either decide to withdraw from the Apple Store. In this case, we will have to wait for instructions from Apple to be sent via email.