Negotiations between OECD members have failed

On Monday, October 12, 2020, the 137 member countries of the OECD met to advance negotiations on the issue of the GAFA tax, which should enable the digital giants to enforce around the world. The conclusion of this day is that no agreement could be defined within the deadline.

Pascal Saint-Amans, Head of Tax Policy at the OECD, explains: “Covid-19 has put us behind schedule but we are almost there and there is a desire to conclude these discussions quickly. I am convinced that this process, initiated in 2013, could be completed by mid-2021. “The G20 nevertheless set a deadline for the members of the OECD. The latter was not kept. A simple report was adopted by the 137 countries. The latter defines the general framework of the reform without giving full details.

The idea behind this first report is to “establish new rules for large profitable corporations that do international business to pay their fair share of taxes in the jurisdiction in which they make profits”. These are the words of the OECD contained in this first excerpt, which also provides for the setting of a global minimum tax rate, which is expected to be 12.5%, according to the report published on the OECD website.

A first strategy that will be presented to the finance ministers of the G20 countries tomorrow, Wednesday 14 October. A delay caused by two main reasons: the Covid-19 pandemic, which has apparently slowed discussions between countries, and the decision by the United States to stop the discussions from last June until the November 3rd presidential elections to participate. After this period has expired, we can no longer be certain of the will of the future president to stand behind the other members of the OECD.

France alone again?

If Donald Trump is re-elected, he could choose not to submit to this future agreement. The American president has already threatened France to tax French cosmetics and handbags in retaliation for this famous GAFA tax, which Trump said would only target American digital giants. While Bruno Le Maire seemed determined to move forward despite the United States blockade, the United States provocation halted the case.

The GAFA tax passed by the French Senate for more than a year could already become a reality. In fact, a source from the French Ministry of Finance has precisely stipulated that the down payment on the 2020 tax will be made by the end of the year, while the balance must be paid in early 2021 – United cannot estimate again. For Bruno Le Maire, if the OECD fails, it is up to the European Union to take up the issue.