The Essex Line: Keira Knightley is leaving the show

There’s an uproar on the Apple TV + side. A new series, The Essex Serpent, is planned. Filming should start in a few weeks with British actress Keira Knightley in the lead role. But that is no longer relevant: she gave up the project.

Her representative told the Daily Mail that the actress had to resign from the project “unfortunately for family reasons”. He added that this is related to the number of cases of Covid-19 infection in the UK. It’s been on the rise for a while and “there wasn’t a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be set up for an extended period of childcare necessary for four and a half months of production.” Keira Knightley has two children, ages 1 and 5.

A lot of work now has to be done to find a new actress to play the lead role. There’s also a production switch in place with Keira Knightley slated to serve as executive producer for the Apple TV + series. The project will be stopped for the moment after departure.

The announcement for The Essex Serpent series on Apple TV + dates back to August. The release date of Apple TV + was unknown. It’s not yet today, but we imagine The Essex Serpent will be released later than expected given the situation.