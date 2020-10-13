Official start of Salto on October 20th

Salto, the “French Netflix”, will finally see the light of day, according to Les Échos. This long-term project, which was initiated by France Télévisions, TF1 and M6 in 2018, is scheduled to officially start on October 20, 2020. A press conference on this subject is scheduled to take place next week.

Salto: the alliance of the three great French audiovisual groups

It is the last straight line for somersault. For several years, groups TF1, France Télévisions and M6 have been working to offer a French alternative to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + by developing a French SVOD platform with a large majority of French content.

In the same category

Turn your living room into a racing track with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

This is a sizable bet if you know Netflix’s penetration rate in France and Europe. In France, as in the UK, 80% of paid service users have chosen Netflix. Postponed for the first time at the beginning of the year, Salto will finally start on October 20th.

The delayed test phase due to the Covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 finally began last June and continued throughout the summer. The aim of the French groups TF1, France Télévisions and M6 is to launch the platform in autumn.

An amazing alliance between three early competitors looking to take advantage of the launch of this platform to counter the American Netflix. Salto has to offer films, series and documentaries.

A start in a very competitive sector

Salto users will likely be offered two packages: a formula of around 5 euros per month to get access to the three groups’ channels and premium services like Replay. The second offer costs around 8 euros per month and allows unrestricted access to different types of original content, French and European.

Thomas Follin, Head of Service, recently confided to our colleagues from AFP: “Everything is ready, we are in the starting blocks for the autumn start.” The idea with Salto is to only offer content to a French audience.

The strategy is therefore the reverse of the strategy of other major platforms like Netflix or Prime Video trying to reach as many people as possible around the world. Another difference: at least at the start, there will be no original creations. This is what TF1, France Télévisions and M6 suggest. The bet is therefore all the more daring.

Currently, the catalog should contain 15,000 hours of content and eventually 20,000 hours. The highly competitive environment in this sector suggests that the platform may fail. Let’s not be pessimistic and wait and see.