Doctor Who: The Lone Assassins: A Fantastic Investigation Game Made Entirely for Mobile (Trailer)

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins was developed by Kaigan Games (SIMULACRA, Sarah is Missing) and produced by the BBC. It promises to be an investigation game in the sense of the above titles. In other words, the playing field posits that the player has just found a smartphone full of difficult secrets. The game interface – either the media files contained in the smartphone, the list of fake contacts, messages and e-mails, etc. – adheres perfectly to the support of the title (our real iPhone). Which greatly strengthens immersion.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins also features characters from the BBC series, including Petronella Osgood (Ingrid Oliver), who should inevitably delight many fans of the license. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins will be available on the App Store (and the Google Play Store) sometime in spring 2021. A little more patience …