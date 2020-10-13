Worldwide unique facial recognition system in Singapore

It’s official: the 5 million people in Singapore will now have access to government services via a facial recognition system – a world first. While the government welcomes this major technological breakthrough, some human rights defenders are concerned about its hidden uses.

Reliable and safe, according to the government

The biometric system called SingPass Verification was jointly developed by the British company iProov and Toppan Ecquaria, a digital government service provider from Singapore. With its provision, Singaporeans can access more than 400 digital services, such as: B. your tax return or your home application. This huge digital program is part of the Smart Nation Initiative, a project launched by the city government in 2014 with a budget of $ 1.75 billion.

The authorities ensure that no deviations are possible and that the system can recognize photos, masks and deepfakes. The technology has been tested by the US Department of Homeland Security, as well as the UK and Singaporean governments, and can also identify recordings of a person’s face for authentication. The screen illuminates the face in less than 7 seconds with a cryptographic color sequence. This can be done on any device as long as it is logically equipped with a screen and a web browser. Singaporeans can use it on their computers, tablets, smartphones and in public kiosks.

For the government, the benefits of this technology are numerous: older people, for example, have easier access to online banking services, while the presence of students in class can be proven. It also ensures that the captured snapshots are deleted from the databases after 30 days.

Concerns about data collection are growing

Even so, doubts and concerns remain. For example, data protection attorney Indulekshmi Rajeswari says the authorities remain unclear about their use of data and that they are exempt from data protection laws: “Even if we say dishonest officials don’t.” The problem, I can think of many problems where the entire government will find ways to legally abuse technology to monitor its citizens. “

Face recognition technology is indeed very controversial around the world and some states are very resilient to the idea of ​​using it. For example, we know that the government in China uses it for very extensive surveillance purposes, with very severe penalties for citizens caught in the act.

In addition to Singapore, the system developed by iProov is also present on the land borders of the United States and with the immigration and health services of the United States.