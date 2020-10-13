Support for the poorest countries: The G20 is fighting for debt restructuring – the economy

For many developing countries, the Covid-19 pandemic could have long-term economic consequences. World Bank President David Malpass recently warned of a new debt crisis. If developing countries have to spend a large part of their government revenues on debt service, there are only a few resources left to cope with the economic downturn and to finance social spending. According to the World Bank, 150 million people worldwide will be at risk of acute poverty next year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) even warns of a lost decade.

In this context, the G-20 countries plan to further reschedule the debt of the poorest countries. A “common framework for future debt management” is due to be agreed at Wednesday’s G-20 finance ministers. The G7 finance ministers have proposed “fair burden sharing” for the framework. Private creditors should provide “debt relief that is at least as beneficial as the forgiveness of official bilateral creditors”. In addition, the G7 calls for coordinated “debt relief on a case-by-case basis”. The EU has accepted these requirements in principle. Further details are not yet known. The framework would replace the “Debt Suspension Initiative” (DSSI) adopted in April 2020, which expires at the end of 2020. However, there are political tensions and disagreements between stakeholders.

What role does China play?

G7 finance ministers recently accused China of thwarting debt restructuring efforts. China was not prepared to include its state development bank in the DSSI. This limited the positive benefits of DSSI. The $ 12 billion debt deferral targeted 73 of the poorest countries – including 38 in Africa and 14 in Asia. This would free up funds in the short term that could flow into countries’ health systems. Debts would have to be repaid later. In fact, only 44 countries have requested debt relief. This created a financial margin of $ 5 billion.

According to Deborah Brautigam, a political economist and director of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, the allegations against China are false. The Chinese Development Bank Export Import Bank (Exim Bank) participates in DSSI. According to the bride and groom, Exim Bank is responsible for almost 75 percent of all Chinese loans to the poorest countries in Africa – with the exception of Angola. The second major development bank, the China Development Bank (CDB), whose loans are not covered by DSSI, is responsible for only 5 percent of all Chinese loans to African countries. In most countries, the inclusion of the CDB is not important, so Brautigam.

Only Angola would benefit significantly. Ninety percent of CBD loans to countries eligible for the DSSI debt moratorium went to Angola. Brautigam’s calculations based on World Bank data also show that Africa’s poorest countries will have to repay many loans to China in the next few years. China is its largest bilateral creditor and would therefore bear much of the burden of the DSSI expansion. However, debt service to private creditors and bondholders exceeds repayments to China.

Private investors should participate

Therefore, World Bank President Malpass told the Handelsblatt, it is important to ensure that private investors participate in debt relief in the future. “These investors are not doing enough and I am disappointed with them,” he said. Bloomberg states that most states have waived the requirement to extend debt from private creditors. They fear that this is not a good sign for the financial markets. In the future, bond buyers would refrain from buying bonds from these countries if they asked for a debt deferral today.

World Bank chief David Malpass has criticized investors for not having enough. Photo: AFP

The three main credit rating agencies also clarified that requests for debt delays from private creditors could lead to a downgrade. This would make refinancing more expensive in the financial markets. Zambia was recently reduced by Standard & Poors and Fitch. It was days after the country asked its private creditors to defer payments.

Many private creditors are opposed to mandatory participation in future debt relief initiatives. The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a law group of 450 banks, investment banks, hedge funds and asset managers from 70 countries, requires the private sector to be involved on a voluntary basis. Any mandatory access to debt relief would “expose borrowers to the risk of insolvency and undermine the functioning of private financial markets,” the IIF wrote in a letter to the G-20. Borrowing states “were clearly reluctant to seek private sector involvement due to rational fears that this would affect access to private capital,” the IIF writes.

Malpass stressed that private investors would benefit from debt relief from other creditors, as their loans would then be serviced safely. The funds released would therefore not be used to take action against the spread of the Covid pandemic or to mitigate its social and economic consequences. The President of the World Bank also calls for effective tools to be found to reduce the debt burden. The German debt relief alliance erlassjahr.de, Bread for the World, MISEREOR and Oxfam Germany demand comprehensive debt relief for developing and emerging countries. According to organizations, private banks and investment companies would also have to contribute to debt relief costs.

The author is a political scientist. He works for the non-governmental organization “Power-Shift”, “Association for Ecological, Solidarity Energy and the Global Economy”.