iPad Air 4: Pre-orders during the “Hi Speed” keynote?

Nothing stops Jon Prosser. The leaker has been extremely productive in the last few days and continues to bomb his Twitter account with more or less “leaks”. Good Jon tells us this time that the iPad Air 4, sensation of the last keynote, can undoubtedly be pre-ordered at the end of or during this evening’s keynote. “It seems that Apple does not want the A14 of the iPad Air to arrive before the iPhone 12,” said the leaker.

It seems like Apple didn’t want the A14 in iPad Air to get into people’s hands before the iPhone 12

Looks like they’re pre-ordering the iPhone 12 and shipping the iPad Air at the same time …

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020

Prosser also briefly recalled the products that were to be presented during the “Hi Speed” keynote, namely the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the HomePod mini, without forgetting a wireless charger . On the other hand, according to Prosser, there is still no AirPods Studio, no AirTags, no HomePod 2 and no Mac “Apple Silicon”.