Corona hits Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution: President Thomas Haldenwang tested positive – politically

According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the corona crisis now also affects the highest constitutional protector in the Federal Republic. Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, had tested positive for Corona, a spokeswoman for the authority said Tuesday. Haldenwang had gone into quarantine and continued official business from there. The federal agency’s ability to operate was “fully guaranteed,” he said. The federal office is prepared for such situations. An internal crisis team was set up at the start of the pandemic. Haldenwang, 60, has been head of the Federal Office since November 2018.